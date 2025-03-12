Democracy killer-in-chief “I can’t believe what you say, because I see what you do,” James Baldwin

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

The end game becomes clearer by the day, and it’s what we feared most – the full-throated and chaotic attacking of the foundations of American democracy. Underneath it all is something very familiar in American life – greed. The Trump greed is first and foremost about acquiring power far beyond what we are accustomed to seeing in an American president. As his King-seeking continues, American citizens, including the voters who elected him, are being hurt. Norms are being upended, and democracy is becoming more and more negotiable.

The New York Times says that the essential elements of democracy are checks and balances, economic freedom, education, equality, free and fair elections, freedom, free press, independent judiciary, limited government, minimal corruption, multiparty system, rule of law, and transparency.

Trump and his loyalists are dictating the actions of the Republican controlled congress, firing any U.S. Attorney’s that were elevated during the previous administration, firing Inspector General’s – independent watchdogs directly responsible for government oversight, accountability, and potential legal violations. Doing so removes long-held guardrails against lawlessness and corruption. He has installed loyalists to head the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency, and as Director of National Intelligence – which supervises eighteen elements of the overall Intelligence Community, and who is responsible for the President’s Daily Briefing.

Cutting costs, shrinking the size of government agencies, and improving efficiency are all well and good, but the methods in which Trump and his team, headed up by Elon Musk – the wealthiest person in the world who gleefully wielded a chainsaw over his head at a recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting – are wreaking havoc and pain throughout America. Per CNN, in the seven weeks he has been in office he has fired over 102,000 employees from government agencies and subagencies, such as Veteran’s affairs, Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and even the Department of Defense. These jobs support families, children, and often times senior citizens. These are American lives being upended, and the reckless – shooting from the hip approach – is so thoughtless and unorganized that some workers are being hired back within days once the job-cutters realize the deleterious impacts of their decisions.

We can’t be surprised to learn that the government agency with the highest percent of job cuts is the Department of Housing and Urban Development, approximately 800 workers – over 83% of their workforce, per the same source.

The imposition of tariffs has caused an upheaval on the New York Stock Exchange, first pushing the major indexes higher at Trump’s Inauguration, but losing value over the past few weeks to the tune of over $500 billion, per the New York Times. Rather than protect and grow retirement accounts, 401k’s and the like; nest eggs for the 84 million American families that invest their retirement savings in the stock market, are now losing value daily.

The impact of the chaos, fear, and uncertainty caused by this heavy-handed approach to governing – unbridled greed and power – is being felt across the country and far beyond. When Republican legislators are being booed and yelled at when they return home to their districts, as we have witnessed a dozen times in recent weeks, it tells us something. Polls of his approval are mixed. A poll by The Economist shows that “46% of people are favorable of Trump and 50% are unfavorable of him, updated on March 6, 2025,” per USA Today. Derived from a recent PBS News/National Public Radio/Marist poll, “his job approval remains underwater, with 49 percent disapproving. Another 45 percent approve of his record so far, including 36 percent of Americans who strongly approve – another high-water mark for Trump.”

Less than one month in office, “President Donald Trump tweeted: “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.” This wasn’t some one-off statement made by Trump to America; it was later emphasized by The White House X account, making clear that this is the official position of this administration,” per reporting by numerous news outlets. Here is a guy elected President after being found guilty on 34 of 34 counts of business fraud in New York – felony charges – yet who is constantly speaking about the need to get criminals out of our country.

I’m big on seeking counsel from those who came before me. They have seen so much, and their wisdom provides solace. Mississippian and Jackson resident Henry “Hank” Anderson, Executive Director of General Services in Governor Mabus’ administration, thankfully answered my call. I asked him where this chaos leaves the everyday citizen. “We are terribly concerned about our way of life, the future of our children, and of our democracy. Our current president wants to be a King. We The People must stand and once we do, we can avert much of what is transpiring. Despite losing power in House and Senate, and having so many Republican appointed judges, We the People can still stand. Everyday citizens, those on Social Security and Medicare, who have given so much to this country are frightened. We cannot lose hope. We have been here before. We have been suppressed, and we have always found a way to come back. Boycotts will be effective once we have unity. Where are the religious leaders? We put our trust in God in my household. I believe in the next 4-6 months his administration will collapse…what he is doing is hurting all Americans. If We the People will stand, there will be Republicans that will change their thinking and actions.” See what I mean? A masterclass in truth and wisdom. Straight up, no chaser!