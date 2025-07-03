A Star-Studded Weekend of Truth, Tribute & Transformation: Honoring Medgar Evers at 100

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

This weekend, Jackson didn’t just make history—it remembered, revived, and reclaimed it. Hosted by the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute in partnership with Mississippi Votes, the city welcomed a star-studded lineup of civil rights leaders, artists, journalists, and organizers for a powerful four-day convening to honor what would have been Medgar Wiley Evers’ 100th birthday from Thursday, June 26, through Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The theme—“The Next 100: Inheriting a Legacy, igniting a Future”—resonated in every panel, performance, and prayer. This wasn’t a passive remembrance. This was an active revival of everything Evers stood for.

“Daddy’s Daughters” Open with Power and Presence

The weekend kicked off Thursday night with “Daddy’s Daughters,” an emotional and unforgettable gathering featuring daughters of civil rights martyrs and heroes:

● Reena Evers-Everette (daughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers)

● Attallah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz)

● Kerry Kennedy (daughter of Robert F. Kennedy)

● Bettie Dahmer (daughter of Vernon Dahmer)

Together, they spoke truthfully and tenderly about the sacrifices their fathers made and the burdens and blessings of carrying those legacies. It was the perfect opening—a passing of the torch, soul to soul.

“Mississippi Has Always Been a Mirror to America”

Friday’s programming featured keynote remarks from Dr. Michael Vinson Williams, a Mississippi Public Broadcasting documentary trailer debut, and a powerful plenary titled “The Power of the Word” with Joy Ann Reid,, and Ralph Eubanks. Eubanks reminded attendees:

“America is now living in Mississippi. Mississippi has always been a mirror to America.”

Joy Ann Reid echoed that intimacy when she shared:

“I felt like I moved into the Evers’ home and really got to know Reena. I got to know these people.”

Journalism, Justice, and the Fight for Truth

The panel “Journalism, Truth, and Civil Rights” brought together Howard Ballou, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Anna Wolfe, and Jerry Mitchell, whose investigative journalism helped reopen the case against Byron De La Beckwith. The conversation was a bold declaration that storytelling remains a tool for justice—and a threat to those in power.

Stacey Abrams: “If You Don’t Get Counted, You Don’t Count.”

On Saturday, Stacey Abrams gave a commanding speech on civic power and the Census:

“We have to count everybody.”

She reminded the crowd that the Census isn’t just about numbers—it’s about power. When we are undercounted, we are underrepresented, underfunded, and ultimately erased from decision-making.

“This is why Medgar Evers died. This is what he gave his life for… and some of you all won’t even show up to vote.”

Her words were a call to action: show up for the Census, show up to the polls, and show up for our people.

A Song for Medgar: Ayanna Gregory Honors a Giant

Later that day, Ayanna Gregory, daughter of civil rights icon Dick Gregory, brought the house to tears as she sang “Happy Birthday” to Medgar Evers. Her voice, filled with reverence and love, honored not just a man—but a movement.

Cultural Celebration: “A Night of Legacy & Liberation”

Saturday night’s sold-out concert at the Jackson Convention Complex was a celebration of culture, resistance, and joy. Hosted by Rita Brent, the evening featured show-stopping performances by:

● Tisha Campbell – Actress, singer, and advocate for empowerment

● Leela James – Soulful R&B powerhouse

● Q Parker & Friends – Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist

The crowd danced, laughed, praised, and remembered—together.

Sunday: Medgar Evers Sunday — Faith & Fellowship

The weekend closed on a spiritual note with Medgar Evers Sunday, an interfaith worship service held from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Led by Pastor C.J. Rhodes, Rev. Mark Thompson, and the Jackson Revival Center Choir, the service brought together people of all backgrounds to give thanks, reflect, and pray.

The event concluded with a powerful community meal, turning worship into fellowship, and strangers into family. It was a beautiful reminder that Evers’ legacy lives not only in movements—but in the everyday act of gathering, sharing, and loving our people.

The Work Continues

Medgar Evers didn’t just die for the right to vote, he lived for the right to be counted, to be heard, and to be free. He trained the Tougaloo Nine who desegregated the Jackson Public Library on March 27, 1961. He mentored, organized, resisted, and strategized.

This convening was a tribute to that work—and a challenge to continue it.

