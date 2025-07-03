Inaugural Ceremonies for Mayor John Horhn and the Jackson City Council

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The swearing-in of Mayor John Horhn and the Jackson City Council was held Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the Jackson Convention Complex, where the Honorable Bennie G. Thompson presided.

A large diverse crowd of community leaders, residents, and city officials was in attendance as the 54th mayor of the City of Jackson took the oath of office. The theme for the occasion was “Jackson is Ready.”

Congressman Thompson welcomed everyone to the capital city stating, “It’s a new day in the state of Mississippi; and over a period of time we have selected new leaders. This is what we do in a democracy — we settle our differences at the ballot box. Sometimes we win; sometimes we loose; but we don’t tear the place up.” With that opening, echoes of agreement were heard throughout the auditorium.

The event had a huge air of excitement, beginning with representatives from the Jackson Fire and Police departments serving as color guards. Landon Price, a senior at Murrah High School opened up with The Star-Spangled Banner followed by the invocation from Bishop Ronnie Crudup of New Horizon Church International.

The Honorable Cane Ditto, former mayor of Jackson and The Honorable Tate Reeves, Governor of Mississippi brought greetings.

Ditto served as a member of Horhn’s transition team. He stated, “I know each mayor has understood the unique challenges Jackson has faced. I know, without a doubt, John Horhn possesses the skills to meet those challenges.” The former mayor served his term from 1989-1997.

Governor Reeves said in his greetings, “I want everyone to know the state stands ready to work with Mayor Horhn and the City of Jackson. We may not always agree on everything, and that’s ok; because what matters most is we keep our eye on the bigger picture.” The bigger picture he was referring to included clean water, better schools, safer neighborhoods, and good jobs. Reeves stated that he was looking forward to working beside Mayor Horhn. He also, in his remarks, pointed out that Jackson has so much talent, as he referenced Murrah High School senior, Landon Price, soloist.

Dr. Juanita Sims Doty, chair of the Inauguration Committee introduced special guests that came from throughout the country to attend the event. She also recognized and thanked all the corporate sponsors of the event as well as other committee members and co-chairs. Serving as Honorary Chairs were First Lady Gail Horhn and Donna Barksdale. Doty’s co-chairs included The Honorable Mike Espy, Betsy Bradley and Ermea J. Russell. Doty also thanked the Oath-of-Office Chair, Rica Lewis-Payton and Co-Chairs Debbie Good and Beverly Hogan, along with their committee members.

The Oath of Office to the City Council was given to Ward 1, Ashby M. Foote; Ward 2, Montyne (Tina) King Clay; Ward 3, Kenneth I. Stokes; Ward 4, Brian Grizzell; Ward 5, Vernon W. Hartley; Ward 6, Lashia Brown Thomas and Ward 7, Kevin M. Parkinson. Each council representative selected the judge and the individual they desired to hold the Bible while they lifted their right hand and gave their oath.

The Oath of Office to Mayor Horhn was administered by The Honorable Judge James Graves, Jr., followed by an Oath of Office to the Citizens of Jackson, administered by The Honorable Crystal Wise Martin.

Horhn, in his Inaugural Address, stated his father was one of the reasons he ran for mayor. He said, as a child when he and other family approached his dad with a problem, the response from his father was, “What are you going to do about it?”

Horhn called on federal, state and county leaders to work with him in revitalizing Jackson. Horhn said he felt an excitement all over the community. He told the attendees that folks are tired of Jackson looking the way it looks. He said, “We have got to decide that we are going to do something about Jackson; and I do believe folks are ready.”

The Honorable Robert Gibbs, former Hinds County Circuit Judge and The Honorable Reuben Anderson, former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice gave remarks.

Gibbs called on the community to support the new leadership, as he acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing mayor and council, but reminding the attendees, “Today begins a new chapter in this city’s journey.”

Judge Reuben Anderson, the first black justice to serve on the state’s highest court, praised Horhn’s legislative achievements. These include his role in securing $90 million for the Civil Rights Museum, as well as the role he played in the campaign to change the Mississippi state flag, containing the Confederate emblem. Anderson stated, “That flag had a different meaning to me than probably anyone else. I was a lawyer for 58 years. Fifteen of those years I was a judge; and every time I walked into a courtroom, that flag said something to me that I wasn’t welcome.”

Bishop Sharma D. Lewis Logan, MS Episcopal Area United Methodist Church gave the benediction, followed by music from the Dowell Taylor Quartet.

Derra Dukes, a resident of Jackson told The Mississippi Link, “The inauguration was a day of promise and hope, starting with an inspiring prayer service. It was a beautiful service, witnessing the diversity of the crowd as well as diversity of participants.” Dukes went on to say, “Jackson is ready. We are ready. The time is now.”