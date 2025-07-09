Mayor John Horhn holds Meet & Greet July 3rd and attends the first City Council meeting as Mayor of Jackson, July 8th

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The Honorable Mayor John Horhn held a Downtown Meet & Greet even Thursday July 3, 2025, at the Two Mississippi Museums, 222 North Street in Jackson. A large crowd of community leaders, elected officials, youth, stakeholders, and citizens attended the event which began as an informal gathering where attendees had the opportunity to talk to one another until Mayor Horhn approached the platform.

The event was moderated by Bishop Ronnie Crudup, Sr. who served as a member of the mayor’s transition team.

Greetings were extended from sponsors of the event, Liz Brister, President & Executive Director, Downtown Jackson Partners, Jeff Rent, President & CEO, Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Yolanda Owens, COO, Jackson Redevelopment Authority, and Rickey Thigpen, Ph.D., President/ CEO Visit Jackson. Each expressed their excitement in collaborating with the mayor who has hit the ground running with an abundance of energy under his theme, “Jackson is Ready….The Time is Now.”

Horhn announced the team that will help him lead the city. Horhn first introduced former Hinds County Judge Pieter Teeuwissen, as the city’s interim chief administrative officer. In this position, Teeuwissen will be serving as the deputy mayor. Others introduced as interim appointees included Willie Bozeman chief of staff, ReSean Thomas, fire chief, Von Anderson, director of planning and development, Grace Fisher, communications director, Pearlean Campbell, constituent service director, Nathan Slater, information technology director, and Jamal Sibley, special assistant to the mayor. Each appointee had an opportunity to speak to the crowd gathered.

The interim appointees can serve in this capacity for 90 days. Their names must be placed on the agenda of a city council meeting, to be confirmed by the members of the city council prior to completion of the 90 days.

In a packed city council meeting to include elected officials and community leaders, the council elected Councilman Brian Grizell, Ward 4 as the new president and Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5 as vice president.

In addition to interim appointees that were named at the Meet & Greet, the mayor named the following appointees at the city council meeting: Drew Martin, City Attorney, Angela Harris, Municipal Clerk, Fidelis Malembeka, Chief Financial Officer, Toya Martin, Director of Human Resources, and Pam Joiner, Human & Cultural Services Director. It was announced that Emad Al-Turk, the contractor for the city’s public works department will remain in that position and Malcolm Johnson will be joining constituent services.