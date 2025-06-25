Grammy-winning artist Dexter Allen talks life, music and new book

By Cynthia Maxie Milton,

Contributing Writer,

Colleagues describe Grammy-winning guitarist Dexter Allen in two simple words: cool and wise. The way he showed up for a recent interview suggests those attributes—and more—have helped shape his path to success.

Allen arrived early—well before the noon meeting time—dressed simply and neatly. Calm and humble and down to earth in conversation, he gives off the easy warmth of a southern gentleman and next-door neighbor rather than a world-traveled musician.

“I tell my band all the time, if you’re on time, you’re late,” Allen said, smiling.

That blend of discipline and raw talent has taken Allen from the farmland of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, to some of the most respected stages in the world.

Allen, the son of a preacher-man, got his start at age 12 performing in his father’s gospel quartet. Music was ever-present in the Allen household.

“Seeing my father—he was a singer—and my uncle, who was also a musician, it was just something that gravitated to my heart,” Allen said. “We listened to music all the time.”

His father, grandfather, and great-grandfather (who lived past 100) were men Allen admired deeply. They led by example, and the life lessons Allen learned from them shaped his work ethic and character—qualities that helped carry him all the way to the Grammys.

In 2024, Allen earned a Grammy Award for his work with legendary bluesman Bobby Rush.

“I said I’m just going to focus on doing the best music—not the accolades,” Allen recalled. “When Bobby Rush came to me and said, ‘I want you to do my record,’ I said OK. We weren’t even thinking about Grammys. I just wanted to make sure I did good work.”

Allen’s journey is now one of many chronicled in Jacktown USA, a new book by authors Kamel King and Joe Lee, published by Magnolia Soul Press. The book explores the rich musical history of Jackson, Mississippi, and its surrounding communities, highlighting both legendary performers and rising stars.

“We’re talking about our lives—how music has shaped who we are,” Allen said.

Jacktown USA includes personal stories, rare photographs and interviews, offering a layered look at Jackson’s musical evolution—from juke joints and gospel choirs to national acclaim. The project also features a compilation of original songs by the artists profiled.

Allen and his fellow contributors—including Zac Harmon, Ra’Shad the Blues Kid, Eddie Cotton, Chad Wesley, Stevie J. Blues, the Jacktown Sons (Brian Johnson, Juan Knott, John Macklin, Larry Armstrong Jr.) and the sibling quartet called, Four Washington (Carmen, Reggie, Cameron and Arriannia Washington)—will appear for a book signing Thursday, June 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lemuria Bookstore in Jackson.

“We’re just glad to have been chosen to be part of a project like this,” Allen said.