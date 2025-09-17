The Republican Party is in lock step but is it the right step?

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.,

President Emeritus, Teen Mentoring Committee of Ohio,

The Republican Party reminds me of a quartet because they always come together at the end. Quartets have different melodies and harmonies, but the last note is always the same.

The GOP has a lot of different opinions that differ yet when the votes are tallied, they are in unison. Over the past several months that has occurred.

When the new president was choosing his cabinet team, there were several Republicans who were against the nominees. Do you remember the positions of Secretary of Defense and Secretary of Education? Mr. Hegseth and Ms. McMahon were the respective candidates for those positions. Their experiences did not line up well for those jobs however they have them now.

The GOP has the political playing field covered with policies that are out of touch with most Americans. Those voters once in the corner of the new administration are slowly but surely moving out of their corner.

Slowly but surely means it has taken some people longer to see the light and to realize these ideas are wrong for this nation.

Healthcare benefits for many Americans are being cut. As a result, going to the doctor is no longer a given. Co-payments for prescriptions have increased. Choices are having to be made about what to buy and what to leave on the shelf.

Once upon a time there was a true and prideful Republican Party. Where are they now? What happened to the party of Ronald Reagan and George Bush? Now, you don’t hear much from Mike Pence, former vice president of the United States of America. There is silence or maybe they have just given up. Who knows?

The GOP known for its conservative principles, has gone off the rails of decency. Jobs taken, people taken and standards taken. All taken because one party has succumbed to the storm clouds of my way or get out.

Hundreds of men and women have had to get out because of what is happening in America today. Think about it. All of the farmers who voted one way can’t harvest their crops because their workers are afraid to come to work.

Keep thinking. The media, once robust with new ideas and innovations has had their budgets compromised and their programs canceled.

PBS recently lost 15 percent of its jobs due to the Republican-led Congress. All federal funding will be eliminated October 1st. Reports say that the Public Broadcasting System will have lost 100 jobs.

PBS chief executive, Paula Kerger said, “Over the last weeks, we have been working through how best to manage the impact of loss of federal funding. Just like every single public media organization in the country, we are being forced to make hard choices.”

Parents and grandparents though can still be happy because the beloved Sesame Street will still be on the air. It will have a new deal with Netflix and PBS. This iconic children’s show will be entering its 56th season.

Summer is over and Fall is coming. If you are traveling, you may run into National Guard troops at your destination. Our nation’s capital has National Guard troops patrolling the avenues and streets. The famous Union train station has many of them. The current administration says they are there for our protection and safety.

Are they making a difference? It depends upon who you ask. I suspect if you ask any Republican, they will say that it is. Civil Rights activist, Reverend Al Sharpton and D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser called it an authoritarian push.

Meanwhile D.C. Attorney General, Brian L. Schwalb has sued, labeling it a military occupation and a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act which restricts the military role in domestic law enforcement. These are his comments.

“It is clear that our sensibilities are being stretched. Civility and discernment will ultimately keep our democracy in place. We must simply do our part.”