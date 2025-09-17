JSU alumnus Tramell Tillman makes history

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Jackson State University (JSU) alumnus Tramell Tillman, ’08, made history September 14, 2025 at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, becoming the first Black actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Tillman earned the award for his role as Seth Milchick in Apple TV+’s acclaimed series ‘Severance.’ His performance has been praised by fans across the globe for its complexity and depth, earning him national recognition and now television’s highest honor.

In his acceptance speech, Tillman reflected on the significance of the moment: “Thank you to the Academy. I am full. I am humbled. I am honored, and as my mama would say, ‘Look at God!’” he said.

JSU’s Interim President Denise Jones Gregory, Ph.D., says the entire university takes pride in Tillman’s success.

“Tramell Tillman represents the best of Jackson State University. His Emmy win brings pride to our students, alumni and community, and it shows what is possible when talent and preparation meet opportunity,” said Gregory.

Mark Henderson, Ph.D., interim chair of the Department of Speech Communication and Theatre and founder/artistic director of MADDRAMA Performance Troupe, said Tillman’s path reflects his dedication to the craft.

“Tramell was a gifted student who gave everything to his work on stage. At JSU and through MADDRAMA, he sharpened the skills that now captivate audiences worldwide. His Emmy win shows the kind of artistic excellence our students can achieve,” said Henderson.

Tillman graduated summa cum laude from Jackson State University with a degree in mass communications before building a successful career in television and film. His Emmy win joins a growing list of alumni achievements that highlight the university’s national impact and inspire the next generation of Tigers.