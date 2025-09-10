Damon Stevenson appointed to newly created Circuit Court Judgeship in Hinds County by Governor Tate Reeves

By Othor Cain,

Guest Writer,

In a move aimed at strengthening the judicial system in Mississippi’s capital county, Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Damon Stevenson to a newly created circuit court judgeship in Hinds County. Stevenson was officially sworn in this past Friday, marking the beginning of his tenure on the bench.

The new subdistrict, which includes the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), was created in response to increased case volume and a long-standing backlog in the county’s court system. While the seat is tied to the CCID, Stevenson emphasized that the role is designed to serve all of Hinds County.

“The subdistrict is the CCID district, but the judge hears cases from all over the county just like every other judge,” Stevenson explained. “So, it will benefit the entire county and help with the backlog.”

Stevenson, an experienced attorney and former municipal court judge, brings a reputation for fairness, legal acumen, and community-focused justice to the bench. For him, the new role is not only a career milestone but a chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of Hinds County residents.

“Being a circuit judge allows me to utilize my experience as an attorney and municipal court judge to work with the current judges to strengthen the court system in Hinds County,” he said. “My goal is to run a courtroom in an efficient manner that provides justice, promotes respect for the law, and equips people in the criminal justice system with the ability to pay their debt to society while equipping them with the support to turn their life around in a positive manner.”

As a circuit court judge, Stevenson will preside over felony criminal cases, civil matters, and appeals from county court, critical areas that affect thousands of people across the county. His work will be central to moving cases more swiftly through the system while upholding the rights of all parties involved.

Stevenson is one of the youngest, if not the youngest people to serve on the circuit bench in Hinds County. His appointment marks a new chapter of leadership and energy in the county’s judicial system. He is already working on building capable staff within the resources provided by the state and county governments. “I just want to make a difference and do right by people,” he said. “I am focused on getting my courtroom restored and getting to work for the people in Hinds County.”

Looking ahead, Stevenson is focused on collaboration and service. “We have work to do, and I am ready to serve,” he said.

For Hinds County, his appointment represents more than just filling a seat, it’s a step forward in addressing justice system challenges with integrity, experience, and a deep commitment to reform.