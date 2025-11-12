November 9th declared Cheryl W. Turner Day in the City of Jackson

By Denise Griffin,

Guest Writer,

Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted a Brunch Reception Sunday, November 9, 2025, in honor of Jackson resident Cheryl Turner, recently elected as the Sorority’s International President and Chair of the Board of Directors.

Held at the Jackson Convention Complex, one thousand guests gathered for the elegant event. Mayor John Horhn and First Lady Gail Horhn were among those who paid tribute to Ms. Turner. They presented her with a key to the city and proclaimed the day as Cheryl W. Turner Day in the city of Jackson.