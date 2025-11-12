Kolors’ Mystique: Connecting likable African and Caribbean merchandise to Jackson and beyond

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Two decades ago, the store Caribbean Pulse originated on Pascagoula Street in the City of Jackson, Miss. The island’s culture was highlighted as a means of drawing the community to the site. The store was operable from 2005 to 2007.

Caribbean Pulse’s name was changed to Kolors in 2009, and Kolors sits in a different location (404 W Pascagoula Street). Co-owner – Kolin DJ C-Lecta of WMPR 90.1 FM Radio Station – stated during an interview last Saturday that following the deaths of his parents, grief which grew into a near-death experience landed him in the hospital for six weeks. “I lost my dad and mom within a 13-month period. I came back from New York in 2009 and established Kolors. Its name came about because Africa is the splendor of colors, and we are one race of many colors. We’ve been here 16 plus years,” he said.

Why is Kolors labeled “a one-stop shop for African and Caribbean products?” “I saw a need for adequate representation: “Most of the time when we see African and Caribbean products, we see them in places like Roses and flea markets. There are two cultures, African and Caribbean under one roof. Here we have reggae culture and soca music. We carry the soca music and the clothing. This is the only place where you find a whole story with combined products.” The interviewee shared that he buys from distributors in California, Georgia, New York, Trinidad, Ghana, Nigeria, and other places.

When I first opened, there was a problem with the prices compared to what customers paid in those places, but when they came here, they realized that there was a difference in quality. We don’t spare the nickel or dime. We don’t cut corners when it comes to quality.”

People who enter the store for the first time are startled. It does not matter where they are from: New York, Dallas, Houston, Baltimore, North Carolina, Tennessee, Jackson, etc. They react essentially the same. “It’s ‘uh,’ ‘I’ve never seen a store like this,’ ‘I usually have to go out of Mississippi to find something nice to wear for my culture,’ and ‘I didn’t think you had all this in here.’ They are joyfully shocked,” the co-owner stated.

When asked when African clothing should be worn, Kolin emphasized that it is an everyday kind of fabric. “Normally, African clothing will be worn for Kwanza and Black History Month, but we ‘ve made inroads, and now people wear African clothing year-round. Many people are having African style weddings, family reunions, special dinners, etc.”

Just as clothing and style come in variety at Kolors, so do sizes. “We provide clothing for children. We sell up to size 28 in fashionable outfits for men and women alike. For men we go up to 6X in modern suits, and from SM to 3X and SM to 5X. For dashikis we go up to 8X (unisex),” the businessman voiced.

In addition to the above, Kolin is embarking on another journey. Customers are also purchasing diabetic products, many different detoxes, and men enhancement products. “If the product doesn’t work,” voiced Kolin, “we don’t carry it.”

Kolin stated that he was born in Trinidad and Tobago, but his great, great, great grandmother came from Africa on a slave ship to the island of Tobago. “My great, great grandfather was Irish, and he was married to my great grandmother. My grandfather came from Ghana. My mother and Stokely Carmichael were cousins, born in the southern part of Trinidad, noted the interviewee.

The gentleman grew up between New York and Mississippi. He was the first soccer style kicker at Jackson State University and in the SWAC. He also played football and track and field. He learned early-on to “reach for higher standards, no matter the task.” “It’s okay to bend, but don’t break. We’re all in business to make money. Kolors, however, is a labor of love,” chuckled Kolin.

Angela Edwards is Kolin’s co-owner. David Diaz of Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a partner who does reggae merchandise. Kolors is open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For further inquiry, call (769) 257-5735.