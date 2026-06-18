Juneteenth: Thrusting toward progression, despite “Alternative Fact” President’s stance

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Juneteenth (Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day), is sometimes called America’s second Independence Day. On June 17, 2021, Congress officially designated Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Commemorating the end of slavery, Juneteenth is observed annually on June 19.

On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. On June 19, 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger went to Galveston, TX and announced that all enslaved African Americans in TX were free. Approximately 250,000 enslaved African Americans gained freedom on that day in TX.

In 1866, the first celebration of Juneteenth was in TX. Afterwards, celebrations gradually occurred across the Southern United States. In 1980, it became a state holiday in TX. As time progressed, it was recognized in all U. S. states and the District of Columbia. The holiday salutes African American culture, achievements, and the enduring struggle for freedom and equality. Further, Juneteenth is acknowledged globally.

The Juneteenth flag – first celebrated in 1997 – was revised in 2000. Featuring red, white, and blue colors, thereby reflecting the U. S. flag, the Juneteenth flag symbolizes that enslaved people were Americans. The flag’s center holds a white star which symbolizes TX and freedom for African Americans across the U. S. The surrounding nova signifier represents new beginnings, and an arched line separates the blue and red halves, symbolizing a new horizon.

Though Lincoln didn’t live to see Juneteenth, presidents have used the holiday to reflect on slavery’s end, honor African American history, and link the holiday to national unity and progress. In his 2002 Juneteenth message, President George H. W. Bush sent greetings to those celebrating the holiday. He claimed, “The day is a fitting time to celebrate freedom from slavery and for all Americans to reflect on the rich contributions of African Americans to our Nation. As we celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, I encourage all Americans to reaffirm their commitment to achieving equal justice and opportunity for all citizens.” Bush emphasized that June 9, 1865 was significant in that the Emancipation Proclamation’s promise of freedom was finally realized in TX, more than two years after its issuance.

On June 19, 2015, President Barack Obama reminded America that the fight for freedom must continue because racism and bigotry, hate and intolerance, are alive worldwide. From The White House office of the Secretary, we find Obama’s message: “Just as the slaves of Galveston knew that emancipation is only the first step toward true freedom, just as those who crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge 50 years ago knew their march was far from finished, our work remains undone. For as long as people still hate each other for nothing more than the color of their skin – and so long as it remains far too easy for dangerous people to get their hands on a gun – we cannot honestly say that our country is living up to its highest ideals.” Obama continued that Juneteenth affirms that America can change because “tomorrow is a day to keep marching.”

In 2021, President Joe Biden brought the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, to the White House and penned his signature regarding the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He noted that Juneteenth was a day to remember “the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation” and a day to commit to healing and equality while simultaneously reminding the country of its “original sin.” Beyond this, Biden (1) noted that Juneteenth was a continuation of closing the racial gap, boosting Black business ownership, and expanding educational and economic opportunities; and (2) in 2024, hosted a Juneteenth and summit at the White House to celebrate Black excellence, highlight policy gains, and emphasize that Black History is American history – a report by the American Presidency Project.

Before Juneteenth became a holiday, President Donald Trump acknowledged it. He even called it “very famous.” Time Magazine noted that on June 19, 2018, Trump stated, “This historic moment would not have been possible without the courage and sacrifice of the nearly 200,000 former enslaved and free African Americans who fought for liberty alongside more than 2 million Union servicemen. These brave individuals fought to defend the God-given rights of those unjustly held in bondage.”

From 2018 to 2024, Trump honored Juneteenth. However, last year, he digressed in mutation with no public remarks or social media posts regarding the federal holiday. According to White House officials, he neither signed a proclamation nor held public events. MSNBC commentators and contributors characterized Trump’s 2025 termination of federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs as a dangerous rollback of civil rights. They argued that the administration’s push for “merit” serves as a pretext to weaken protections for marginalized communities and enables structural inequities to deepen. Further, dismantling civil rights through executive orders that effectively revoked historic measures like those dating back to a 1965 order by President Lyndon Johnson – is a design to prohibit discrimination in federally funded projects. Targeting diverse hires: aggressive termination of DEI staffers and the scrubbing of related offices, is an effort to politically “cleanse” the federal government.

Since Trump vowed to end diversity, equity and inclusion in the government, the question is: “Will Juneteenth, remain on the federal calendar?” Rolling back the hands of time, he has deleted Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the National Park Service’s list of free days. What appears to be an alternative fact, is his birthday (June 14) that he added to the list.

On WFAA YouTube, Jan. 21, 2025, In an open letter to Trump, Lee invited him to “come walk with me” and “lead this march that says we are together. Spending years of campaigning for Juneteenth, Lee wanted him to know that she thought he should use his power to make a difference. Subsequently, the outspoken president became a muted no show.