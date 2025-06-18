Judah School of Performing Arts celebrates Juneteenth in grand style, despite President Donald Trump’s determination to silence wokeness

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

In January 1865, the Thirteenth Amendment in the United States Constitution for national abolition of slavery was proposed by Congress. June 19th of that year was the day when Major General Gordon Granger and Union troops came to Galveston, Texas and announced that all enslaved African Americans were to be set free. Many of the enslaved, however, were unaware of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and had no knowledge that they were free until two and a half years later.

In 1866, the first Juneteenth celebrations occurred in Texas. Parades, community gatherings, and other festivities took place. Houston, Texas Black people purchased land and created Emancipation Park for Juneteenth celebrations in 1872. During the early 1900s, when Black

Texans moved and shared their traditions, Juneteenth celebrations spread to other states. During the Civil Rights Movement, the ongoing struggle for equality and freedom welcomed Juneteenth celebrations. Although Texas became the first state to celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday in 1979, it was not until 2021 when the 46th President – Joe Biden – signed into law Juneteenth as an officially recognized federal holiday.

Judah School of Performing Arts celebrated the end of slavery with the production, “Journey to Freedom,” in Jackson Academy’s theater at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 14th. Parents, children, and friends were out to support performers who depicted positive strides of Black Americans through speech, song, music, and dance. The empowerment of a people determined to hand down a legacy of freedom expressions evoked a spirit of goodwill.

Monica Jones – founder of Judah School of Performing Arts – has no qualms about teaching “woke” material, despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to crush it. As in previous years, this year’s production highlighted the richness of African American culture, history, and community. Having grown up in a family that pinned Black History in her ears, Jones understands that to toss out this richness would be a mistake for generations to come.

Narrators shared the historical context of the African American experience as performers pranced onto the stage. These performers adhered to the various time periods with deliberate expressions. They rendered a labor of love while depicting community pride to the following hit tunes: “A Change is Gonna Come;” “Strange Fruit,” “Wade in the Water;” “Amazing Grace;” “Boogie Wonderland;” “Say it Loud: I’m Black and I’m Proud;” “It Don’t Mean a Thing if you Ain’t got That Swing;” “Whip My Hair;” “Brown Skin Girls;” “Glory;” and “Stand Up.”

Useni Eugene Perkins’ famous poem, “Hey Black Child,” became a staple of the noonday. A little girl named Raegan Jones stood straight and tall at the microphone and held the audience spellbound with her dynamic vocal and bodily behavior. In her feistiness, she grappled the moment when she moved the onlookers into the reality of Perkins’ message: “The Black child must think about her/himself and her/his future by targeting her/his destiny to reach her/his full potential.”

Continuing the legacy that started with ancestors long ago was indeed the underlying message of the two-hour event. Despite intimidation, turmoil, and setbacks, the African American race has survived and will continue to thrive. Judah School of Performing Arts is a productive proponent of this endeavor.

Judah School of Performing Arts Is located at 731 Pear Orchard Rd #30, Ridgeland, MS 39157. To learn more, visit the website – https://www.judahschool.com or call 769-257-0330.