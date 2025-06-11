The Legacy of James Milton Hawkins

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

August 12, 1950 – June 4, 2025

A debonair gentleman whose smile could light up any room, James was a man of many passions. He was an avid fisherman, devoted dog lover, coin collector, photographer, and a true outdoorsman. He found serenity not only in music but also in the quiet beauty of gardening, farming, and the artful touch of landscaping.

James Milton Hawkins was born on August 8, 1950, in Bolton, Mississippi, to the late Mae Lillie Atkinson Hawkins and Eldridge Hawkins, Sr. He was the “knee baby” of the “Hawkins Four.” He was preceded in death by his parents, former wife Carrie, sister-in-law Cora Hawkins, and bonus son Trumaine Mitchell. James departed his earthly life and joined his heavenly home on June 4, 2025, exactly fourteen years to the day of his father’s passing.

James was a 1968 graduate of Sumner Hill High School, Clinton, MS. After graduating from high school, James attended Utica Junior College, where he was a distinguished member of the Jubilee Singers. After his time in Utica, James transferred to Jackson State University, where he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in music with an emphasis in Voice/Performance. His music career began as a young private piano student of Dr. Bobby Cooper in Bolton, MS. While in graduate school, he met Carrie Gates, who was also pursuing her master’s in music. James married Carrie on June 28, 1985. Carrie was a major source of light, support, and inspiration in all his professional endeavors until her unexpected passing in 2018. His love for Carrie was endless.

James was a member of the Orange Hill M.B. Church in Bolton, MS, where he accepted Christ as his personal Savior on August 17, 1962. In many of his solos, he testified how he joined church on a Friday evening. He served as Sunday School Superintendent and church musician. In 2002, he and his family joined his father’s church, Rose Hill M.B. Church, where he served as the church musician and an advisor to several ministries of the Church. He loved and adored his church family and the community in which he was raised and lived. For over fifty years, he dedicated his time and talents as a church musician. The Orange Hill and Rose Hill choirs travelled nationally and were considered one of the greatest in “the country.”

He was a Christian and one who believed in the power of God. He worked independently with several churches and schools around the state of Mississippi to assist in the area of Music Ministry and education. James was a music director and music ministry educator for the Congress of Christian Education and the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi, which he took great pride.

James sang professionally with Opera South, where he was a distinguished Baritone for the production of “The Bartered Bride.” James was beyond proud and grateful for the opportunity to share his gift as a professional singer.

James was a distinguished choral director and educator whose career profoundly impacted the lives of countless students in Jackson, Mississippi, and abroad. For over 20 years, he led the choir at Jim Hill High School, culminating a tenure of over 40 years in music education, which spanned two school districts—Holmes County School District and Jackson Public School District. Under the leadership of Maestro James M. Hawkins, the Jim Hill Choir performed before many dignitaries: President George H.W. Bush, the Congressional Black Caucus, mayors, and governors of Mississippi. He also served as a Music clinician and judge in many events across the state.

Under James’ leadership, the Jim Hill choir achieved remarkable success, earning accolades such as Best Overall High School Mixed Choir at the 2009 Toronto Music Festival, along with numerous district and state awards. In April 2009, the Concert Choir, Girls’ Choir, and Quartet received a Superior rating and won overall in the Music Festival in Toronto, Canada. The Choir traveled around the Country to perform in Carnegie Hall in New York, the Mormon Tabernacle in Utah, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and the Heritage Festival in Hawaii. The choir journeyed abroad to Vienna, Austria; Italy; Great Britain, and Canada.

James also shared his gift of musicianship as a Director for the Mississippi Boys Choir. In 2023, he formed the Sumner Hill High School Alumni Choir. This was one of his last performances. The community and alumni still rave about the power of the choir and their performances today.

James exhibited a discerning and heartfelt approach when selecting music for his choirs, often gravitating toward the works of renowned composer and arranger Moses Hogan. His choices reflected a deep reverence for the spiritual and cultural richness embedded in Hogan’s compositions. James often spoke of their relationship, not merely as a musical kinship, but as a bond forged through mutual respect and a shared devotion to the power of choral expression. He treasured their correspondence, cherishing personal letters from Hogan as both mementos of friendship and sources of artistic inspiration.

His unwavering belief in the potential of inner-city youth was a driving force behind his teaching philosophy. As James once expressed, “I believe that the children in the inner city have talent beyond compare… someone must come and say I believe. I will always believe they can do it, so I’m going to take them and show them that they can do it.”

A notable highlight of James’ tenure was the inclusion of the 2011 Jim Hill School choir’s performance as the soundtrack music for “Risking Everything,” a 34-minute historical documentary directed and produced by the late Emmy Award-winning CBS cameraman “Izzy” Bleckman and his wife, Mary Rosenberry. The documentary, which premiered in February 2019, explored the perilous journeys of enslaved African Americans who sought freedom by crossing the Niagara River in Canada during the 19th century. The segment highlighted the students’ dedication and the transformative power of music education under James’s guidance.

In 2018, the James M. Hawkins Chorale was formed by former choral students. In November 2019, the Chorale was invited to travel to Canada to perform at the commemoration of the Underground Railroad and the Niagara River Crossing.

Much to his surprise, James found love again and married his childhood friend, Barbara Ann Thurman, on October 24, 2020. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, embodying the sacred vows of “in sickness and in health” with grace, patience, and unconditional love.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, James Milton Hawkins was a man of humility, kindness, and quiet strength. He nurtured generations of singers, many of whom credit him not only for their musical growth but for instilling in them a more profound sense of discipline, grace, and humanity.

His absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but his song lives on—in the choirs he shaped, in the voices he inspired, and in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. As his baton rests, his spirit continues to conduct the music of our shared memory and gratitude.

James’ legacy lives on in the hearts of those who loved him most. He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Barbara Ann Thurman Hawkins, and his cherished adopted daughter, Carrie Hyche, whom he lovingly raised with his late wife, Carrie. He also took great pride in his beloved grandsons, whom he reared as his children, James Hyche and Jason Butler, whom he affectionately referred to as his “boys.”

His siblings further treasure his memory: Eldridge Hawkins, Jr., Betty Hawkins, and Roosevelt Hawkins, Sr. (LuCindy). The musical passion he so generously shared continues to resonate through his “other children,” niece, Rosanna Hawkins; his nephew, Roosevelt Hawkins, Jr.; and his great-niece, Lillian Marie.

James held deep affection for his extended and blended families (Gates, Thurman, and Heard families) whom he embraced with warmth and love. His bonus family includes daughters, Chastity Heard and Ineta Varderman; three brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a legacy not only of music and mentorship but of family, faith, devotion, and enduring grace.

A public celebration will be held Friday, June13th at Black’s Chapel M.B. Church, with a viewing from 5 PM – 6 PM and a celebration from 6 PM – 8 PM.