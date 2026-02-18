Jesse Jackson and Mississippi’s long struggle for justice

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

Mississippi was, for much of the 20th century, the central stage of America’s struggle over voting rights, segregation, and human dignity. Into that long fight stepped the Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr., a preacher, organizer, and national voice for racial and economic justice. Though born in the segregated South in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson repeatedly made his way to Mississippi, drawn into the deep moral questions of equality that the state embodied.

Jackson first emerged on the national stage as a young activist in the 1960s working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He brought King’s philosophy of nonviolent direct action into communities across the South, including Mississippi, where voter disenfranchisement and segregation were daily realities for Black Mississippians.

Mississippi in the 1960s was ground zero for efforts to overturn Jim Crow. Black communities faced poll taxes, literacy tests, and intimidation tactics that kept them from the ballot box. Movements like the Freedom Vote directly challenged that exclusion by organizing mock elections that drew tens of thousands of Black Mississippians into political action, campaigns that laid the foundation for the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and increased civic engagement statewide.

It was in that climate, where thousands marched to claim what the U.S. Constitution promised, that Jackson lent his voice and moral authority. He encouraged voter registration and nonviolent participation in political life. His presence in Jackson and other Mississippi towns gave moral support to a generation of activists determined to break the grip of segregation.

One of the clearest documented examples of Jackson’s work in Mississippi happened in the early 1980s in Indianola. There, Jackson led a march through the predominantly Black community to engage citizens in municipal elections after long years of disenfranchisement, calling the effort a “litmus test” for voting rights in Mississippi and the nation. “What happens in Indianola is as important as what happened in Selma,” he said, linking the state’s struggles to the broader Southern civil rights movement.

Mississippi leaders and residents who met Jackson recalled not just his fiery rhetoric but his willingness to walk and work with local movement builders. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson reflected on Jackson’s long engagement, “One of the things I fondly remember is he came to Jackson State and marched with the student body from Jackson State down to the Hinds County Courthouse to register and vote,” Thompson said. “Part of his nonviolent philosophy was to be engaged, and stay on point and never give up.”

This sentiment was echoed by others in Mississippi who saw in Jackson not a distant celebrity activist, but a partner in struggle, someone who urged broader participation in democracy, insisted on equality before the law, and gave voice to Mississippians’ hopes for justice.

Jackson’s career extended far beyond Mississippi. He helped found Operation Breadbasket and later the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, organizations that pressured corporations and institutions nationwide to open opportunities to Black Americans, insisting that social justice include economic opportunity.

It was this economic justice work that would bring Jackson back to Mississippi’s capital city again, where he formed and entered into an unlikely Mississippi partnership, with Bernie Ebbers, the founder and CEO of WorldCom.

In the 1990s, WorldCom was one of Mississippi’s largest employers, headquartered in Clinton. Jackson engaged Ebbers and the telecommunications giant over minority hiring, supplier diversity, and access to capital. The relationship reflected Jackson’s strategy: confront where necessary, negotiate where possible.

He often argued that civil rights without economic access was incomplete.

Some Mississippi leaders praised the dialogue. Business and civic voices in the state noted that Jackson’s presence pushed corporations to broaden opportunity in a state still climbing out of a segregationist past.

But history complicated that chapter. WorldCom collapsed in 2002 in one of the largest accounting fraud scandals in U.S. history. Ebbers was later convicted and imprisoned. The collapse devastated Mississippi employees and pensioners.

Jackson’s engagement with WorldCom showed both the promise and risk of his economic approach, working inside corporate America to secure opportunity, even when those institutions proved flawed. For Jackson, the goal remained consistent, leverage power to benefit the marginalized.

Jesse Jackson’s death closes a living chapter of the civil rights generation. He was among the last national figures who could say they had stood beside King, organized in the Delta, marched with Mississippi students, negotiated with corporate CEOs, and run for president on a multiracial “Rainbow Coalition” platform.

For Mississippi, his passing carries particular resonance. Where Black voter registration once hovered in the single digits. Today, Mississippi has thousands of Black elected officials, including members of Congress, mayors, judges, and legislators. That transformation did not happen by accident. It happened because people marched, organized, negotiated, and refused to surrender hope.

“Keep hope alive,” he would say.

In Mississippi, those words were never abstract. They were spoken in church basements, courthouse steps, cotton fields, and city streets. They meant risking jobs, braving threats, and believing democracy could expand.

His death does not end that work. Instead, it transfers responsibility.

Mississippi remains a state wrestling with poverty, healthcare gaps, voting debates, and economic inequality. Jackson’s legacy here is not just a memory, it is a mandate.

He helped define Mississippi not merely as a symbol of oppression, but as a proving ground for redemption.

And that, perhaps, is what his life ultimately meant: that even in the hardest soil of the Deep South, hope could take root, and demand justice.