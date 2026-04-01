Jackson’s concerned citizens meet with Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes to discuss Brinkley Middle School closing

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

As part of a consolidation plan for the 2023-2024 academic school year, the Jackson Public Schools Board decided to close Brinkley Middle School. On April 18, 2023, the JPS Board of Trustees approved the decision. As a result, Brinkley merged with Lanier High School, designated to serve grades 7-12.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes met with concerned Jackson citizens at the Grove Park Community Center (4126 Parkway Ave., Jackson, MS 39213) regarding the closing of Brinkley Middle School Tuesday evening, March 17, 2026. Some in attendance expressed that once the facility becomes vacant, problems are bound to occur. Hence, some problems could be offset with creative ideas and events in place.

Judge Tametrice E. Hodges recalled that school merging occurred when she was a student. She attended Jackson’s Walton Elementary School (3200 Bailey Avenue Extension) and Rowan Middle School (136 E. Ash St). Rowan officially closed in 2017. Students were consolidated into Brinkley Middle School. As of last academic year, the school has been marred by vandalism and arson, giving rise to local concerns. The JPS Board of Trustees denied approval of the Midtown Public Charter School’s proposal to lease it.

Some attendants concurred that organization within the community is crucial, but organization involves exercising assertiveness without becoming emotional. Community members should have a willingness to speak openly among themselves by identifying the problem. Then they should pose a solution.

Much discussion centered around the need to establish facilities for youth to engage in meaningful activities. Such activities would keep them in Jackson and keep them positively focused. Some concurred that the school board has funds for a baseball center or a softball center. They claimed that if facilities such as these were established, then the children would come back.

Attorney ReJohnna Brown Mitchell – President, Hinds County Federation of Democratic Women – shared, “Give Brinkley the historical designation as one of the oldest African American high schools in Jackson. Propose to the Jackson Public School System to have a Career Development Center for different programs that aren’t operable in the school system. Also, with the historic designation, get the Mississippi History and Archives to develop and restore the building.”

“We don’t need to forget. JPS doesn’t need to lose control. Mr. Brinkley was a man of great character. JPS can make it whatever they like, and there needs to be a legal injunction to step in, in my opinion, the madness of getting rid of Brinkley,” stated Larry “Big” White.

Stokes issued a caveat to the citizens. “Do not turn Grove Park out of the hands of the city. You have lost 30 percent of your sales tax. See this man (referencing Pieter Teeuwissin, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Jackson, who was sitting beside him). He’s got money. You have to talk to him about saving Brinkley.” Teeuwissin acknowledged that he was open for discussion and he welcomed the citizens.

Stokes concluded that the community should have input into the decision-making of Brinkley Middle School and the well-being of the students. He expressed that a museum or a recreation center should be considered. “We’re trying to make sure that Sam Brinkley will never be forgotten whether we have a museum or recreation center that will not fall into the hands of those who will destroy the good name.”