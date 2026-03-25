Constance Slaughter-Harvey: breaking barriers and building a legacy of justice

By Edelia “Dr. Jay” Carthan,

Contributing Writer,

During Women’s History Month, the story of Constance Slaughter-Harvey stands as a powerful reminder of courage, intellect, and unwavering commitment to justice.

A native of Forest, Mississippi, Slaughter-Harvey’s journey began in the heart of the segregated South, where opportunities for Black women were limited but her determination was not. At Tougaloo College, she quickly emerged as a leader, becoming the first woman elected president of the Student Government Association. Her leadership during the height of the Civil Rights Movement placed her at the center of student activism and social change.

In 1970, she made history again, becoming the first African American woman to earn a law degree from the University of Mississippi. This milestone not only broke racial and gender barriers but also opened doors for generations of women in the legal profession.

Slaughter-Harvey began her legal career with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, where she worked on landmark cases addressing segregation, police brutality, and voting rights. Her early work included major litigation tied to prison reform, desegregation, and civil rights violations, helping reshape Mississippi’s legal landscape.

Her influence extended beyond the courtroom into public policy and government. She served as Director of Human Development under Governor William Winter and later as Assistant Secretary of State for Elections and Public Lands, where she helped lead efforts that expanded voter access, including mail-in voter registration and motor voter initiatives.

A trailblazer in election administration, she became a founder—and the first woman and first Black president—of the National Association of State Election Directors. Her work strengthened democratic participation across the state and nation.

In 1976, she again broke barriers, becoming the first African American appointed to serve as a judge in Mississippi when she was selected as a Special Chancellor. She also helped establish legal service organizations that expanded access to justice for underserved communities.

Education remained central to her mission. For more than 35 years, she served as an adjunct professor at Tougaloo College, mentoring future leaders. In 1999, the Constance Slaughter-Harvey Endowed Chair in Political Science/Pre-Law was established in her honor, cementing her lasting influence in higher education.

Her list of honors is extensive, including national recognition from the American Bar Association and numerous awards celebrating her leadership, service, and commitment to justice.

Reflecting on this recognition, Slaughter-Harvey shared:

“I am humbled to be honored during Women’s History Month. I thank God, my parents W. L. and Olivia Kelley Slaughter, my daughter Constance, grandson James ‘Tre,’ son-in-love James, Legacy Change Agents, BLSA students, pre-law students, mentees, and true friends who give me incentives and encouragement to continue to make this a better and more just world for our children. Mama and Daddy continue to remind me that ‘to whom much is given, much more is required.’”

Her daughter, Dr. Constance Harvey-Burwell, echoed that sentiment:

“I am grateful to God for allowing her to help others out of despair and remain positive while walking in her purpose of love, legality, and leadership.”

Her grandson, J. Emmanuel Burwell, added:

“She is so deserving of appreciation, having remained on the battlefield for what is right.”

Together, these reflections capture the essence of a woman whose life’s work has been rooted not only in justice, but in faith, resilience, and unwavering purpose.

As Women’s History Month reminds us, the stories we tell shape the future we build. In honoring Constance Slaughter-Harvey, we honor a legacy that continues to inspire generations to stand, serve, and lead.