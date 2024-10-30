Hope Credit Union breaks ground on new location

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Wednesday morning was sunny and warm as Hope Credit Union broke ground on its new 13,200 sq. ft. Hope Economic Empowerment Center to be located at 5471 I-55 North in Jackson, MS. in front of a large crowd.

The new empowerment center will provide members with a comprehensive suite of products and services to meet not only their individual needs, but also the needs of their families and businesses.

Maggie Wade Dixon, news anchor/reporter at WLBT, served as MC. Dixon stated as a reporter for over 30 years she has observed the growth, resilience, and the impact that HOPE has had throughout the state of Mississippi.

The event was kicked off with a performance from members of the Callaway High School Marching Band, directed by Curtis Luckett. Prayer was lead by Rev. Stephen Cook, pastor of Anderson United Methodist Church, who also shared history of the credit union having its’ humble beginning at Anderson under Rev. Jeff Stallworth.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba brought remarks. He stated that HOPE is the largest Black and women owned financial institution in the country. He commended Bill Bynum for his compassion and commitment for the people he serves.

Also bringing greetings was Charles Elliot, president/CEO, Mississippi Credit Union Association. Elliot stated that just about every credit union in the land knows about HOPE and wants to be like Hope Credit Union because of its stellar reputation which is known and admired throughout the country.

U. S. Congressman Bennie Thompson, (D-MS) District 2, gave remarks. “By making investments in small Delta towns and inner-city neighborhoods that support jobs, housing and economic stability, Hope Credit Union has become one of the nation’s most impactful financial institutions.” The congressman stated that when other banks pull out of the community, HOPE steps in. He said that a lot of the businesses in our communities would not have survived had it not been for HOPE, especially during the COVID pandemic, when PPP Loans were available and needed for businesses to survive. The congressman said to Bill Bynum, CEO of Hope, “What you are doing here today will have lasting value for the capital city and the whole state of MS. You have set the high-water mark for success.”

In his remarks, CEO Bynum, said Hope is more than a financial institution. “Hope was established 30 years ago to insure that people in under resourced communities had access to the tools needed to support their families and realize their potential.”

Bynum told the crowd, “We exist to make sure people regardless of who their parents may be, where they were born, what their gender, or race might be, can have what they need to meet their potential and support their family.” Bynum thanked everyone for their presence and said, “This is not Bill Bynum’s credit union it is the people’s credit union, and a lot of people helped us get here along the way.”

The Hope Economic Empowerment Center is expected to open in September 2025. It will be its ninth location in the Jackson Metro area.

