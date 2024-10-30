Listen to GOD, my breast cancer survivor story

By Glenda Taylor Grant,

Special to The Mississippi Link,

I am a native of Jackson, MS. I attended Jackson Public Schools and Jackson State University. The Mississippi Link Publisher, Jackie Hampton, knew of her friend and classmate’s bout with cancer and simply asked if she would share her personal story in her own words. I readily agreed by saying, “Perhaps my story can help someone else on their journey. This is her story.’

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; And lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5-6

On October 31, 2016, I had surgery for a torn rotator cuff. My annual exam was scheduled for December 2016. So, my thinking was, I should cancel this appointment because I had just had surgery and everything had been checked out, I thought. As the time drew near, the Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, “Don’t cancel the appointment.” So I went and had my exam and mammogram. I received a call to come back for a sonogram and was told I needed to see a breast specialist.

An appointment was made with Dr. Philip Ley and the journey begins. Dr. Ley performed a biopsy. On January 10, 2017, Dr. Ley called me while on his vacation to tell me my diagnosis was Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, a type of cancer that starts in the milk ducts of the breast, in my left breast.

On my next appointment, he explained the diagnosis and told me my options. I could have eight chemo treatments, remove the cancer, and have eight more treatments or I could have a mastectomy. Listening to the Holy Spirit again, I chose to have a bilateral mastectomy. After they were sent to the pathologist, there was evidence that cancer was beginning in my right breast. What a blessing!

On February 13, 2017, I had surgery. On April 6, 2017, my birthday, I had my first chemo treatment. Happy birthday to me! Twenty-five years before, my sister Lois had breast cancer and Dr. Bobby Graham was her Oncologist so I chose him as mine.

Chemotherapy was the worst experience of my life. The treatments took over four hours on Thursday. On Friday, back to the doctor for the Neulasta shot to help the body make white blood cells. Saturday begins the roller coaster ride until time for the next treatment. Food was the worst. I lost weight and my hair. However, God provided me with the best support anyone could possibly have. I have to express my gratitude to my family: Krishna, Omar, Fran, Adrian, Khristian, JaiSha, Xariah and Xoieh, Pastor John A. Wicks and every ministry of Mount Nebo Church, my siblings, extended family, classmates and friends. God healed me, but they helped carry me on this journey.

I now reside in Plano, Texas where God has placed another wonderful group of people in my life. My new Oncologist, Dr. Virginia Kinsella, continues my six month visits. It is very important to have regular visits and blood tests.

My new church is Shiloh MB Church Plano pastored by Pastor Isiah Joshua, Jr. His wife, Sister Linda Joshua, president of the Sisters Mentoring Sisters Ministry, encouraged me to join the SMS team and participate in the Komen’s Breast Cancer Walk this year. It was a wonderful experience. I met women who were survivors for 1 to 40 years. Our team raised $ 14,862.70. I must share that during the walk as the sun rose, the sky was pink. Look at GOD!

I believe that God used my cancer journey to be an encouragement to other women and men and as proof of His healing power. Cancer is a death sentence only if you allow it to be. Don’t cancel appointments. Early detection is very important, but trusting in God is more important.

Thank you Ms. Jackie Hampton and The Mississippi Link for allowing me to share my story.