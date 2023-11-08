General election results dash hopes for many

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Several hundred supporters gathered at The Falkner, on Capitol Street in Jackson, for the election night watch party for Democratic gubernatorial challenger Brandon Presley.

The evening started upbeat and hopeful, drinks were flowing, small plates were plentiful, and many were hopeful of turning Mississippi blue – so much excitement in the air. At 10:45 p.m. that all changed when Presley came to the lectern, with his wife Katelyn at his side, and gave a brief concession speech – dashing the hopes of many near and far.

What does it say about so many in Mississippi, that even when the down-ballot races had been called for Republican incumbents, hope was still surging that somehow someway, a change was going to come in the Governor’s mansion?

“People in Mississippi on both sides of the aisle, Republicans, Democrats and Independents represent the good parts of our state. They represent the good parts of who we are, and I will always be appreciative of that. I know that you are as disappointed as I am.

“Mississippi is a wonderful state that welcomed me and Katelyn into all 82 counties over this campaign. While tonight’s result wasn’t what we wanted, I’m more confident than ever in our people. May God bless Governor Reeves in his victory and this great state,” Presley said in concession, in part.

Based on reporting by The Associated Press, the general election results were as follows:

Governor Tate Reeves defeated Democrat Brandon Presley 51.8 to 46.9%

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann defeated Democrat D. Ryan Grover 61.6 to 38.4%

Attorney General Lynn Fitch defeated Democrat Greta Kemp Martin 58.9 to 41.1%

Secretary of State Michael Watson defeated Democrat Ty Pinkins 60.3 to 39.7%

State Treasurer David McRae defeated Democrat Addie Green 59.2 to 40.8%

State Auditor Shadrack White defeated Democrat Larry Bradford 59.4 to 40.7%

Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce Andy Gipson defeated Democrat Robert Bradford 58.6 to 41.4%

Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney defeated Democrat Bruce Burton 60.2 to 39.8%

The only contested Public Service Commission race appears to have gone to De’Keither Stamps over Republican Brent Baily 50.5 to 49.5%, with 96% of precincts reporting. Central District Transportation Commissioner Incumbent Democrat Willie Simmons defeated Republican Ricky Pennington 54.4 to 45.6%.

There were numerous local candidates for House Districts who ran unopposed: District 63 – Democrat Stephanie Foster, District 65 –Democrat Christopher Bell, District 66 – Democrat Fabian Nelson, District 67 – Democrat Earle Banks, District 68 – Democrat Zakiya Summers, District 69 – Democrat Tamarra Bultler-Washington, District 70 – Democrat William “Bo” Brown, District 71 – Democrat Ronnie Crupdup, Jr., and District 72 – Democrat Justis Gibbs.

In House District 56, the race to fill the seat held by Republican Philip Gunn was won by Republican Clay Mansell over Democrat Sharon Moman 66.3 to 33.7%. District 64 Incumbent Independent Shanda Yates was reelected over Republican Amile Wilson 61.9 to 38.1%. District 76 Incumbent Democrat Gregory Holloway defeated Republican Rickey Smiley 73-27%.

In the Upper Chamber, only local District 29 Incumbent Democrat David Blount faced competition, and defeated Republican Michael Carson 77.7 to 22.3%. The following Incumbents ran unopposed: District 25 Republican J. Walter Michel, District 26 Democrat John Horhn, District 27 Democrat Hillman Frazier, and District 28 Democrat Sollie Norwood.

Broadcast news stations in Jackson reported that at least nine polling stations had ballot shortages, one as early as 11 a.m. on election day, causing voters to stand in long lines for even longer periods of time as more ballots were obtained.

Per WLBT, “On Tuesday, the Mississippi Democratic Party filed an emergency petition asking the Hinds County Chancery Court to keep polls open an hour longer, saying numerous precincts had run out of ballots. Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas granted that request shortly after the petition was filed. “It takes time to deliver more ballots to the precincts,” he wrote. “Because of the disruption this has caused, the court grants the motion of the plaintiff to extend the closing hours… to 8 p.m.”

Mississippi Today reported, “But in a separate case filed by Mississippi Votes, a Jackson nonprofit, in Hinds Circuit Court, the state Supreme Court appointed a special judge, former Supreme Court Judge Jess Dickinson, to hear the matter. Dickinson issued an order repeating existing state law: that people who were in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m. could vote if they remained in line.”

WLBT quoted Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones saying the Board of Supervisors “Went above and beyond” to ensure the 2023 election was a success and blamed the Election Commission for Tuesday’s complications.”

“It is so disheartening and frustrating that the Hinds County Election Commission would drop the ball to this magnitude on one of the most critical elections in Mississippi history,” said Jones.

The Secretary of State website indicates there are 165,498 active voters in Hinds County. Mississippi Today indicates, with 95% of precincts reporting, that 64,372 votes were cast in Hinds County – a voter participation rate of 38.89%.