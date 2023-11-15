‘We Will Go’ receives 2019 Chevy Silverado donation

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

On Wednesday, November 15, the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides® program, along with car donor GEICO Insurance and collision repair partner Barnett’s Body Shop presented a 2019 Chevy Silverado truck to local charity, We Will Go Ministries, located at 806 Farish Street in Jackson. The event was sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

We will Go Ministries is an organization which offers after-school and summer learning programs for students, and provides groceries for families in need. The truck was donated so that the non-profit group could secure and deliver groceries to low-income families and seniors in the Jackson community.

NABC Recycled Rides® is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides® program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council® have donated more than 3,200 vehicles valued at some $46 million.

Deborah Robinson, executive director of NABC said, “We Will Go Ministries will be able to use this vehicle to deliver meals, pick up donated items and generally help to continue their work around the Jackson area. We are very honored to be able to donate this vehicle today.”

David Lancaster, president of We Will Go said, “We specialize in helping people with food insecurities and helping children with literacy. Lancaster stated they help about 800 families a month and about 50 kids who come every day after school. He said they also help businesses as well as individuals that are looking for ways to plug in and help give back to the community.

Geico Insurance State claims manager, Andrew Nordquist, said they partner with NABC and random shops all over the country that want to participate with them in donating vehicles whether it be for charities or needy persons.

Technicians at Barnett’s Body Shop donated their time and skills to refurbish the donated truck.

Joel Lofton, of Barnett Body Shop, says most of the vehicles received don’t require a lot of work and they are happy to help out.

Samantha Barnett Lofton, daughter of Barnett Body Shop owners Mary and Greg Barnett, says they have recycled about twenty vehicles amongst their five shop locations. They have been in business since 1968 and have locations Flowood, Ridgeland, Byram, Gluckstadt and Florence, MS.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides® presentation include Advanced Remarketing Services and Cars for Charity.

