Commentary: If only gold décor evoked The Golden Rule or A Heart of Gold – Trump’s proclaimed Golden Age is surely gold for him, but he’s accountable to all American’s

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Gold bar playing cards, money clips, key chains, USB drives. His infatuation with gold is limitless. One seller on Ebay has the Donald Trump Never Surrender Gold High Top Sneakers for $1,600. Seven months into his second term, If you are still trying to figure out what time it is, you can go to www.gettrumpwatches.com , where his Gold President 18K Plated Watch, 500 Limited and Numbered – is available for $899.00. Oops, sorry, those are sold out. But you can still get a Trump Crypto President Jewel 47 – 18 Karat Gold Plated watch on pre-order for $1,199. At https://thedonaldtrumpstore.com, you can purchase gold coins. While on the site you can also find Patriotic Headgear, Trump Dolls, and limited edition items like a MAGA license plate holder. In the market for an original Trump God Bless America bible? Sorry, they are sold out. However, at https://godblesstheusabible.com he pivoted, so you can still order either a Presidential Edition Bible, Golden Age Edition Bible, Inauguration Day Edition Bible, or God forbid, a measly Platinum Edition Bible – all are priced the same at $99.99 before shipping.

There are reports that his personal 757 plane has 24 Karat gold bathroom fixtures and the Manhattan penthouse is decorated with 24 Karat gold furniture. It should come as no surprise that in his final term – he’s decided to bling-out the Oval Office with gold, just like a Saudi King. The simple décor of his predecessor, Joe Biden, is gone. Ornate gold trim, gold trophies, gold gilded seal, gold urns, and gold adornments. The crown molding now has gold trim, and the curtains are now gold. We’re reminded of the expression – you look really good on the outside, how are you really on the inside?

There is brokenness on the inside. American’s and others around the world are now being dragged into that suffering. When you type – characteristics of leadership – into your computer browser, the screen is filled with words like humility, integrity, sincerity, patience, self-awareness, positivity, and empathy. Yet, what we see with our supreme leader is greed, gluttony, grandeur, tyranny, retribution, disdain, rage, distraction, and cruelty.

The Oval Office is now dripping in gold, while 57 percent of American workers live paycheck to paycheck. The number rises to 65 percent for millennials (1981-1996 – now the largest segment in our population, surpassing Baby Boomers in 2023), and even further to 72 percent for Gen Z (1997-2012), per Market Watch Guides. 20 percent of American employees run out of money between paychecks, per Next Gen Personal Finance.

No one could be more out-of-touch with everyday American’s than our own president, but it doesn’t matter because he has mastery of the secret sauce. He appeals to the grievances of people, mostly white people. He barks loud, he promises louder, he wails against fairness and equity – especially racial fairness and equity – we see how many people of color are in his cabinet. He takes on the perceived “boogeymen,” like immigrants. He claims to take on government debt and spending – but ramrodded an extension of tax cuts for the wealthy, partially funded by slashing Medicaid by $1.02 trillion and ultimately adding $3.4 trillion to our national debt in the next ten years, per www.kiplinger.com. So much gold for some, but truly no heart of gold, and certainly no golden rule. The poor, disabled, marginalized are not visible – it must be the blinding glare from all the gold.

There is nothing golden about sending an armed force into American cities without invitation.

Nothing golden about shoving 150,000 federal employees out of work, www.huffpost.com.

Or about politicizing the FBI or Department of Justice, which we have a painful history with.

There is nothing golden about attacking American citizens who speak out democratically.

Nothing golden about pardoning insurrectionists and then firing those who prosecuted them. Or about filling the most critical positions in government with meritless loyalists.

There is nothing golden about taxpayer-funded vendettas against critics or political adversaries.

Nothing golden about cutting billions in medical research if you claim to care about humanity .

Certainly nothing golden about an elected president lying incessantly to those who elected him.

On Friday, August 22, 2025, inside the Oval Office, president Trump claimed “I’m the chief law enforcement officer,” while wearing one of his new – Trump Was Right About Everything – hats. So long, Department of Justice. No need for them when the chief executive’s blazing ego convinces him he knows it all.

On August 19, 2025, Trump posted on Truth Social, “The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of ‘woke,’ The Smithsonian is out of control, where everything discussed is how horrible our country is, how bad slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been.” To him it’s not filthy and disgusting to shower the oval office in gold, but it is filthy and disgusting to tell the truth of slavery in America. Does that truth make him uncomfortable, or is he indifferent to it?

Trump’s approval rating in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll taken Aug. 13-18, is at 40 percent – a low point for his second term. His disapproval rating has increased two points from July, to 54 percent, with a two-point margin of error. Not so golden when less than 50 percent of voters elected him, and now seven months on the job, only 40 percent approve of his job performance.