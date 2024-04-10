College Hill observes 117 years of service by “Reflecting Celebrating Envisioning”

By Daphne Monix Higgins,

Contributing Writer,

More than a century ago, a specific oak tree stood tall on the south side of Florence Avenue in West Jackson, in an area formally known as Gowdy, Mississippi. It was there that College Hill M. B. Church was formed and 117 years later, the tree is gone but College Hill continues to stand strong at 1600 Florence Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi.

To commemorate its longevity of spiritual service to its members and community, the College Hill family began its 117th anniversary celebration Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with a Church Fun Night event. The church’s Family Life Center was filled with members and friends playing various games, singing karaoke and enjoying a meal together.

The excitement of that evening carried over to the 117th Church Anniversary and Homecoming Celebration (worship service) held Sunday, April 7, 2024, which included a day filled with memories and praise. The morning began with Sunday School and continued into the special worship service.

During service, historical reflections were shared and a video presentation spotlighted the origin of the church’s humble beginning and its physical transformation. Photos from the early years to the present highlighted the church’s ministries, leadership, fellowship, growth and rich legacy. Special guest, the Jim Hill High School Ensemble, performed two soulful renditions while also surprising the church’s pastor, Rev. Chauncy Jordan, Sr., with a plaque naming him as the official pastor of the Jim High School Choir.

During the program, two academically outstanding students, Tobias Barnes and Katenna Smith, were recognized as the first and second place recipients (respectively) of the Sam Bailey Scholarship Award. Church service awards were also presented. Shirley Davis was presented the “Most Valuable Player Award” and LaGrace Barnes received the “Member of the Year Award.”

The day’s sermon was delivered by the president of Jackson State University, Dr. Marcus L. Thompson. Dr. Thompson immediately noted his personal connection with College Hill before citing the program’s theme: “Returning to Our Christian Roots: Reflecting. Celebrating. Envisioning.” before moving into the church’s chosen scripture, Psalm 89:1 – “I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations.” He then noted the original connection between JSU and College Hill and its continued bond.

The JSU president who is also the pastor of Seven Springs United Methodist Church in Raymond, Miss., addressed the congregation by citing three components. In the first one, “Reflecting: The Greatness of God’s Love,” Thompson reminded those present that Christian love reflects God’s love. God’s love is no ordinary love. He identified God’s love as great and it endures forever. His second component of the sermon, “Celebrating: Our Response to God’s Love,” is a reminder that celebrating is a natural response to God’s Love and there are three responses to celebrating God’s love: Response #1- Singing Praises, Response #2 – Trusting in God’s Promise, and Response #3 -Bearing Witness. He ended with the third component, “Envisioning the Future,” by asking that we all envision a future where love reigns supreme, where justice flows like a mighty river and mercy abounds. He said, “This is our guided vision as believers in Jesus Christ. Hope lies in envisioning our future. We must have faith that God is going to do a new thing.”

Denise Griffin-Whittington, the 117th Anniversary and Homecoming chair, exclaimed her joy in the celebration. She said, “The Church Anniversary and Homecoming Celebration was a blessed opportunity to reflect on the rich history of College Hill and to celebrate the faithfulness of God. We enjoyed reconnecting with former members and friends as we envision and anticipate what is to come in the life of our church family.”