Rankin NAACP unwavering, sheriff must go – Just ahead of “state sentencing” for Goon Squad, call for action to remove Rankin County sheriff gaining traction

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Gathering yet again on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the Rankin County NAACP held a Town Hall focused on two items: the state sentencing of Goon Squad members, scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 10, at Rankin County Circuit Court, and the removal from office of Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey. This marked their third Town Hall specifically focused on these issues.

Rankin County NAACP President Angela English led the meeting, emphasizing her goal of keeping the public informed about the state sentencing and other ongoing activities. “Let’s pack the house for the sentencing, to let Michael (Jenkins) and Eddie (Parker) know that we’ve got their back, and we don’t intend for this to ever happen again.”

The seemingly unimaginable abuse of power by five Rankin County deputies and one Richland police officer – all white – on January 24, 2023, shocked the conscience of many, but certainly not all – savagely beating, terrorizing, and sexually assaulting two black men in multiple ways and eventually shooting Michael Jenkins in the mouth, planting evidence, destroying evidence, and collaborating on a coverup – all done without any type of warrant, per numerous sources.

The six members of the Goon Squad; deputies Brett McAlpin, Jeffery Middleton, Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Daniel Opdyke and Richland Police Officer Joshua Hartfield, all pleaded guilty and were sentenced under federal charges for civil rights offenses, between March 19-21, 2024 in US District Court in Jackson.

“Also, although trials are ending after April 10, the petition to get Bryan Bailey out of the Sheriff’s Department is an ongoing process. It has not ended, in fact, we have ramped it up and we have pressed on the gas to make sure that he knows that we are not stupid and we know that he is not as stupid as he is pretending to be, and that he knows that we know that there is no way his two top men could be in control of all these horrendous acts and he not know – he not hear anything in his position as sheriff. And if that is the case, that clearly is a sign of poor leadership, poor supervision…we expect him to do what he knows is right in the best interests of Rankin County…if he truly loves Rankin County and is so sorry, why would he stand in his place and allow all the negativity to be imposed on Rankin County,” says English. She also shared that “Department of Justice, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke has assured me that their investigation is not over by far.”

Attorney Trent Walker, a native of Rankin County, reviewed the horrific criminal incident, spoke about the federal sentencing, and spoke as best he could about what the state sentencing would look like. “The sentencing recommendations that had been negotiated between the attorneys for each of the six defendants and the attorney general’s office, may or may not be followed by Judge Ratcliff. I practice in front of Judge Ratcliff, I think that he is a good man, and I would be really surprised if these gentlemen receive a slap on the wrist at the state level, after being handled so seriously at the federal level – I just don’t believe that that’s about to happen.”

The parents of Michael Jenkins, Mary and Melvin Jenkins, were invited to the Town Hall and spoke – Mr. Jenkins saying, “I’d like to thank God for allowing me to be here today and talk about what happened…I thank the NAACP, the lawyers, brother Clerk, the newspeople for keeping this in the news, I’ve had the BBC from Argentina call, a reporter from Europe came all the way to New Orleans to do an interview with us…I love all you all and I thank God for all you all. My family and my son, you wouldn’t believe the hell that we’ve been through…me and my wife used to sit out on our porch, but now you don’t know who is lurking, whose gonna run up in the yard and start shooting. I’m hoping my son gets what he deserves…what person gets tased over thirty times, gets shot in the mouth and still lives? Thank God.”

Mary Jenkins added, “I thank everyone who came tonight and Mr. Walker, and all these reporters that have stuck with us during these trying times. We’ve gotten threatening phone calls. If Mr. Baily didn’t know what was going on in his sheriff’s department, then he should have. Sure, he should be removed. I thank you all. My son is doing better and I thank God for that. When I called and tried to get in touch with my son, I called Rankin County and they were so rude…they told me that Michael was their property, like he was a piece of furniture. From that moment on I was determined that I was going to get justice. When police do these things, you don’t know where to turn.”

Among numerous questions from the audience, The Mississippi Link newspaper asked President English about her take-aways from this and how her branch has galvanized for action. She indicated, “There are several branches represented here today. I have never been prouder to be a member of an organization in my life. The NAACP has not survived all these years by happenstance. We have some of the strongest members, it’s all of us, it’s a collective effort…when you listen to Mr. & Mrs. Jenkins, if you are not moved to do something there is something wrong with you, something wrong with your heart, your mind.”

Reverend Todd Allen indicated that both his sons attended Rankin County Schools and churches. “I’ve been away for seven years and during that time I’ve watched the over-policing of Hinds County…Capitol Police and all that, based on the premise that Hinds County was more criminal than Rankin County. Thank you for being so courageous, because you are not standing up against Bryan Bailey, you’re standing up against a few hundred years of state-sponsored violence. The Bible says let justice roll down like a river – I just don’t think it needs to stop at the Pearl River.”