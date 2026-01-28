90th Birthday Celebration Honoring Murlene Terry Taylor

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Inclement weather on Saturday, January 24, 2026, resulted in various events throughout the city and state being cancelled or rescheduled but the birthday celebration for Murlene Terry Taylor preceded without a hitch. Friends and family showed up to share in this powerful milestone of Taylor reaching nine decades where the tone was set upon entering the Family Life Center at United Central Methodist Church where the backdrop displaying the honoree’s photo brought a smile to everyone’s face that walked over and snapped a photo.

Soon after the arrival of most of the guests, the honoree was escorted in by her sister, Florence Terry Pullen from St. Louis, MO and her niece, Reverend Michelle Wheatley of Jackson.

Herbert Terry, brother of Taylor served as Master of Ceremonies shared one of his memories of his sister’s kindness. He recalled the time he told his sister that he wanted to attend Jackson State College but, though he had money for tuition, he did not have quite enough for room and board. Taylor, who had just started a teaching job told him, if he wanted to attend Jackson State, he should and in so doing, she sent him a check each month for $45 to pay for room and board.

Prayer and the blessing of the food was given by Rev. Chris Wheatley of Jackson, after which Kerry Thomas played his guitar while singing, “Isn’t She Lovely.” A video presentation detailing walks of her life with friends and family were displayed prior to tributes.

Prior to lunch very warm tributes were extended, first by her sister Florence Pullen, who recalled what a great cook Taylor was as a teen, she was Queen of her High School Class and was the first in the family to graduate from college. She also shared that her sister started her own beauty parlor when she was a teenager and a seamstress as well.

Dr. Juanita Sims Doty in her tribute wished her Apha Kappa Alpha Soror, ambassador, mentor, and dear friend a very Happy Birthday, and said it was hard to believe she was 90 years of age.

Doty went in depth describing the many service organizations she has been a part of and the work she has done in the community and beyond.

Other touching and unforgettable tributes symbolizing enduring relationships with Taylor were given by Dr. Benda K. Thompson, Dr. Mitchell Shears, Michael Morris, and Bobbie Jean Turner.

Prior to a birthday toast, the lady of honor expressed her gratitude for everyone in attendance. And for their kindness, thoughtfulness and encouraging words. She said, “Please know that I love each of you.”

Taylor expressed special gratitude for her friends and family that had traveled through incumbent weather to be there with her to celebrate the occasion. She especially thanked her family for planning the beautiful birthday celebration. She ended with, “To God Be the Glory.” With that, she was given a standing ovation, loud cheers, and heavy applauding.