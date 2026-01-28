CSLC Books & Bonding: A free book giveaway

By Aaliyah A. Greer,

11 year-old Guest Student Writer,

This initiative is designed to promote early literacy and strengthen family engagement in underserved areas of Holmes County.

Each pop-up features interactive read-alouds, culturally relevant children’s books, and parent-friendly literacy resources. The project creates joyful reading experiences while equipping families with tools to support literacy at home.

“The book fair was very good and encouraged a strong interest in reading,” said Sicily Gregory, a 10th-grade student.

Grandparent Earline Wright-Hart said, “Observing the primary students with books and having the privilege of adults reading to them prompts making learning a well-rounded experience and a foundation for academic success.”

There were games, snacks, drinks, and storytelling. Children and parents were very much engaged and interested; they had lullabies, musical chairs, and a good laugh. Each child received a book of their choice, and there was great participation.

Two additional book giveaway events are being planned. CSLC expresses special thanks to The Community Foundation for Mississippi for making this much-needed event possible through its 2025 Community Impact Project Grant, “Books & Bonding Family Literacy Pop-Up Series!”