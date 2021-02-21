VIDEO: Drunk Driver Arrested After Dangerous Chase In Russia 

DAGESTAN, Russia — A Russian drunk-driver was arrested as he tried to flee from the cops after committing an accident in Russia on Feb. 8.

The suspect made the police officials follow him throughout the streets of Makhachkala, Russia’s Republic of Dagestan. The chase came to an end after the suspect lost control over his vehicle and collided with a parked car. He tried to escape on foot but was caught beforehand and detained instantly.

Meanwhile, as he tried to escape, he caused several other road accidents, that caused a lot of damage. The suspect, 28, whose name was withheld was found driving without the driving license.

“He smelled of alcohol and later it was confirmed through the test that the percentage of alcohol was very high” said the police official.