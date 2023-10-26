Tomeka Smith: Victorious breast cancer fighter

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

“I felt numb, and alone. I really didn’t know if I was afraid or not, because this was my second time being diagnosed with cancer. What I feared the most was taking this breast cancer journey alone, and that’s exactly what I had to do. My family, friends and co-workers were very supportive, but what I lacked, or was missing, was spousal support which was much needed in my situation.”

The above was stated by Tomeka Smith (a Flowood, Miss. resident) who was diagnosed with breast cancer in July, 2018. She commented that a routine check-up led to a letter two weeks later that indicated that she had breast cancer.

During a recent interview, she described her medical treatment as having “the best doctors and nurses [that] there are.” In spite of satisfactory experiences with her breast removal surgeon, Dr. Steven Patterson at St. Dominic Hospital, her plastic surgeon, Dr. William North at Runnels and North Plastic Surgery Center, and their medical team, things were tough for Smith.

Throughout the duration of her treatments, the survivor encountered difficulty. She experienced radiation, divorce, depression and anxiety, but only confided in her doctors. She had to tell them because: “The stress on my body made it difficult for me to heal after each treatment.”

While breast cancer can be hereditary, this was not Smith’s experience. She explained that no one in her family has ever been diagnosed with any form of cancer. To top that, her doctors seemed to have no clue as to why she has been diagnosed with two different types of cancers. “First in my early teen years, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma – and then in my early 40s with breast cancer,” said the 47-year-old Smith (soon to be 48 on November 13).

Smith went on to say that cancer was only found on the left breast. Despite that discovery, “I had both breasts removed and replaced.” The procedure, however, went well and left no damage.

After Smith received treatments from her doctors, she was, like other women with breast cancer, fitted for special bras. Such fitting, however, did not deter her from engaging in normal, daily functioning. Since being released, the breast cancer fighter has been determined to let nothing hinder her progress.

Engaging in a daily dietary routine has become commonplace for Smith. A very low carbs’ diet, green tea and plenty of water are her specialties. Smith learned that incorporating these items became normalcy for her.

What advice does Smith offer to the community? “If you still have breasts, it’s a must that you…have annual mammograms. If, however, you have had your breasts removed, or if you don’t have any breasts, then, you don’t need to have a mammogram.”

Furthermore, the breast cancer survivor was quick to offer the following advice. “If you experience anything different, or wrong with your body, always discuss it with your doctor (asap). Do not hesitate, do not wait – because all the stress that my body has endured over the years has caused me to have type 2 diabetes. This is not because of what I eat, but because of what stress I have impacted on my body.”