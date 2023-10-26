After you’ve done all you can, you just stand – As our suffering continues, this Governor claims “this is Mississippi’s time.”

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

What could be the explanation be for incumbent Governor Jonathan Reeves flooding the airwaves talking about Mississippi momentum and this is Mississippi’s time? What momentum? Time for what? Some will say it’s just politics; cherry-picking some reading and math scores, then mischaracterizing them as some sort of evidence that Mississippi is moving forward. Is it intended to provide some sort of “feel good” message for folks to be proud of?

Our reality doesn’t feel good! When elected officials play word games in the midst of lethal governance and ungodly corruption, it’s far worse than just putting lipstick on a pig.

So, let’s tell the real truth, because our lives depend on it.

Reverend Dr. William J. Barber II posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Mississippi has the lowest life expectancy in the country and the highest poverty rate. That means poverty is killing people.” Let that sink in a moment.

Barber, once again devoting time, faith-based counsel, and resources in Mississippi, was one of several speakers at two churches in Gulfport last Sunday. He wasn’t there by accident – he was there for Sunday service and Get Out the Vote Rally under the title Wake The Sleeping Giant.

The current governor presides over death and suffering in The Hospitality State, not prosperity and life. He doesn’t govern for all Mississippians. He is an elitist governing for the wealthy as the rank and file suffers. Take a reminder:

• Blatant refusal to expand Medicaid – as our healthcare is ranked 49th overall, 45th in access, and 50th in quality by US News & World Report. We are one of only 10 states who have not expanded Medicaid. Expansion would bring an average of 11,000 jobs

• Undeniably part of the largest fraud case in state history – a minimum of $77 million taken from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) fund, a safety net provided by the federal government for the poorest of the poor in Mississippi, and used for fitness coaches, volleyball facilities at University of Southern Mississippi, stays at West Coast substance abuse treatment centers for former wrestlers, and the like. Reeves fired the prosecutor when he issued subpoenas to USM.

• Calling a special legislative session to award Steel Dynamics, a multi-billion-dollar Indiana-based company, $247 million in taxpayer funded incentives (upfront cash, rebates and grants) for a project in The Golden Triangle that promises 1,000 jobs paying $93,000 per year. Unbelievable, based on our track record with these ventures. No special session called for our healthcare crisis or the water crisis.

The list goes on and on. Is it finally enough to Wake the Sleeping Giant? Notice that this article does not mention any political parties. In so many ways we are beyond that. As the polls open on November 7, we need only ask ourselves who has done what for us. If we conclude that the incumbents have done nothing to help the vast majority of Mississippians, then we can vote to change that. Many across The Magnolia State have tried to bring about change, tried to ease us away from our perpetual bottom-dwelling position – invested their time, ideas, resources and effort. Many have kept the faith and done the works. After you’ve done all you can, you just stand.

As Bishop Barber was speaking truth this past Sunday in Gulfport, others were speaking it at Farish Street Baptist Church in Jackson during a special service that highlighted Reverend E. B. Topp Mission Circle Members. One of the members, Inez Johnson, a retired educator, and longtime Farish Street Baptist Church member penned, from various part of Scripture, the Litany of Confession just for this special occasion.

The call and response was truly heartfelt. The leader portions included in part, “Scripture repeatedly tells us of our relationship to God and others through Service…Love one another…Care for one another…Pray for one another…Encourage one another…Help one another…Counsel one another…Support one another…For I was hungry, and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me. Truly I tell you, whatsoever you did for one of the least or these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

During the Farish Street service, the Reverend Dr. Hickman Morgan Johnson, called to serve as Farish Street Baptist’s sixth pastor in 1968, went to Mark 6:46 – in brief, Jesus draws strength from this time with His Heavenly Father both refreshing Him and preparing Him for His next phase of ministry to both His disciples and the crowds.

Johnson masterfully highlighted how the boat was struggling against the furious winds…He meant to pass them by…they thought it was a ghost seeing Him walk on the water…He got in the boat with them, and the winds ceased. His conclusion was powerful and fundamental, asking the congregation – is He in the boat with you?

Donnie McClurkin wrote the song, “Stand,” but on Sunday it was soloist Harvey Williams, Jr.’s voice who filled the hallowed Farish Street Baptist Church with faith, hope, love and strength – embodying the lyrics to the point of making grown men cry.

Some in this world have more choices than others, but we do have a choice. With less than two weeks to go before November 7, we have a choice, and we must stand. We must stand and bring our families and friends and neighbors with us. Is He in the boat with you? Is He?

Wake the Sleeping Giant and Stand Mississippi, Stand!