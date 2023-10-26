Commentary: Reminiscing thirty years across generations

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Since 1993, The Mississippi Link newspaper has been a guiding light for past generations, this generation and those yet to come. Its oeuvre, which spans three decades, is a testament of creative genius and artistic vision. Writers invoke stories as the eye perceives them. These shared stories reach out to others – irrespective of age and time.

When you tell your stories, you come with messages that offer solace, whether focusing on home, news, buzz, opinion, sports, entertainment, education, religion or health. Through truth-telling and opining – connections have been made with you – and a long-lasting relationship has been established. It is because of you, the readers and subscribers that The Mississippi Link has ascended to great heights in the field of journalism.

This month is a catalyst for celebrating 30 years of pride, accomplishments, struggles and universal love. We remember women and men who moved to the Great Beyond because of their battles with breast cancer. We recognize women and men who are currently battling breast cancer. We acknowledge women and men who have recently discovered that they now have breast cancer. We appeal to those of us who have not been diagnosed accordingly, to do self-examinations and to have checkups with medical personnel.

Also, within this issue is a request from candidates to vote in the 2023 General Election for the State of Mississippi Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

For those of us who utter: “My vote doesn’t count,” be mindful that there is no way for it to count since you have denied your right to vote. When you do not cast your vote, then, automatically, you are saying “yes” to that one who is in opposition to your viewpoint. You are saying, “Yes, it’s okay for anybody to be in that position.” You are saying, “Yes, handle me anyway you like.” You are saying, “I don’t care about any decisions that you make about my life within my community and state.”

It is too late in the evening for copping out and diminishing into mutation. Too many have been traumatized, enslaved, hanged, lynched, dragged, gone missing, denied education, denied housing, pistol-whipped, lied on, rejected by the job market, subjected to meaningless chaos, etc. This is no time to be naïve, for our lives are significantly impacted by those voted into office. We can make the difference with the stroke of a pen.

Without contributions from The Mississippi Link newspaper’s advertisers and sponsors there would be no publications. Gratitude is extended to these loyal supporters who acknowledge the paper’s veracity. They recognize the character of the paper’s anchors: Jackie Hampton, publisher, Minnie Garret, copy editor and Marcus Johnson, graphic artist. These three are the bridge that transmits the paper into our hands and to its website: themississippilink.com.

We, The Mississippi Link newspaper’s anchors and writers are grateful to you for experiencing this long-lasting relationship with us for 30 years. We are committed to continuing to provide you with stories about the occurrences within the community and beyond. With you aboard, we have bright promise for our writing and reading in the very near future.