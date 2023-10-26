Youth Matters

By Gabrielle Adams,

JSU Intern,

This election is one of the most important elections for the State of Mississippi. During this time, our youth can play a huge role in changing the environment for the world but more specifically the state of Mississippi. From raising the minimum wage all the way down to ensuring Mississippi is a safe place to live, the youth can play a very important role in changing the way things are done.

The Collegiate Chapter (C100) of the 100 Black Men of America, held a Get Out to Vote (GOTC) event at Tougaloo College, of which students at Tougaloo had the opportunity to address statewide candidates regarding issues important to them. Othor Cain serves as advisor to Tougaloo C100 and served as MC of the event.

“Far too often our voices are left out, which is one of the many reasons we leave the state. We want our voices heard,” said Monteal Williams, 1st VP of C100 and event planner.

The event was held Tuesday, October 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Bennie G. Thompson Academic Building located on the campus of Tougaloo College, Tougaloo, MS. It included a panel discussion, moderated by Mississippi State Representative, Robert Gibbs (Dist. 72) and Senior Public Policy Scholar President, Aleshia Young (Tougaloo NAACP)

Celestial Gordon Griffin is running for the election commissioner of District 2 and vows to not only make a difference within the youth but make a difference within the entire community in hopes of making it a better place to live and thrive. She stated, “I want to make it easier not only for regular citizens but for the youth. There is no reason we should not have terms set in place that allows for voting to be made easier when the same is being done for things like food, gas, etc.”

Voting is not made easily accessible for people around the city. Many will agree that youth need to be able to vote within or near the school they’re associated with in order to help make a difference.

De’Keither Stamps is running for public service commissioner and shares similar values to the common theme on the panel. The youth has been said to have been the most important aspect within the election. Stamps said, “We should all respect each other in our communication and value what the other person is saying no matter the age.”

What has started many movements is having the courage to speak up. “Don’t wait your turn, take your turn,” said Stamps. “Don’t wait for anybody to pass you the torch, take the torch because that’s what they did in the 60’s and we moved the whole world forward.”

There are certain aspects like online registration and no excuse for early voting that are implemented within the election that sets the scene for a safer environment in the eyes of the youth. Mississippi is home to hundreds of people and it is important that we set the tone so that the citizens cannot only stay but most importantly thrive.

Greta Kemp Martin is running for attorney general. She believes there needs to be proper representation that works for the whole community and not just one part. “What we have right now is representation doesn’t work for everybody and it definitely does not work for our state and it certainly doesn’t work for our HBCUs, said Martin. She continued, “We want to make sure we have a Mississippi that is strong, where everyone is represented and has someone in the attorney’s general’s office that can represent them and their communities. When they are given the opportunity to exercise their rights safely they are aware that this not only affects them but their families as well.”

Ty Pinkins is running for secretary of state and from his perspective, “The person who fills this position should be working on creating strong business relationships with industry leaders and strengthening our electoral voting system so the residents can feel like their voices are being heard and their votes are counted.”

Pinkins stated he aims to create safer environments for the community so citizens can feel safer to vote and feel their voice is heard. He said, “Success starts with your environment and the only way you can grow is by catering to it in the small ways before change becomes prevalent in larger ways.”

Brandon Presley is running for governor of Mississippi. He said candidates that are running this term can bring change to Mississippi on all levels but it starts with voting them in and that is in the hands of the citizens. He stated the race is tied between him and current Governor Tate Reeves and is therefore highly encouraged that citizens of Mississippi can cast their votes in order to force change.

Governor nominee Presley encourages everyone to commit to voting and making a change.

“We got a chance” stated Presley. “I ask you to join all of us over the next fourteen days to make plans to vote. Go vote today, anything can happen on Election Day so be sure to vote today if you have too.”

Citizens no matter the age have a chance to be a part of the change that the state of Mississippi is set to make.

Candidates that participated in the panel discussion were Larry Bradford, candidate for State Auditor; Reginald Thompson, candidate for Hinds County Sheriff; De’Keither Stamps, for Public Service Commissioner, Central District; Incumbent Jody Owens, for District Attorney; Ty Pinkins for Secretary of State; Wanda Evers for Hinds County Supervisor, Dist. 4; Bobby McClure Graves for Election Commissioner, Dist. 2; Celestial Gordon-Griffin for Election Commissioner, Dist. 2 and Greta Martin for Attorney General.