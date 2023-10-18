Tougaloo celebrates the Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law Program 30th Anniversary – Excellence commemorated on the historic grounds of Tougaloo College

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

On the evening of October 11, 2023, during Tougaloo’s 154th Founders Week, yet another milestone was observed at Woodworth Chapel – the 30th anniversary of the Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law program. The evening was steeped in tradition, reverence, and love. Both Tougaloo College mantras were on full display: “Where History Meets the Future” and “Preserving and Advancing Excellence.”

Julian D. Miller, Esquire – the director of the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice & Pre-Law Program served as presiding officer for the evening’s festivities and began by introducing Dr. Donzell Lee, interim president of Tougaloo College. Lee immediately noted the results that have been realized by the Pre-Law Program, its rapid growth, and questioned why Tougaloo doesn’t have a Pre-Law degree instead of a Pre-Law minor – receiving a thunderous applause.

He said, “What Justice Anderson has done for Tougaloo is nothing less than phenomenal, and so, Judge, we stand on your shoulders, and we thank you for being that strong individual who has provided the impetus for this initiative,” before inviting the audience of scholars, alumni, faculty and friends to their feet in robust acknowledgement.

The invocation was provided by Rokiyah Hobbs, a junior and Political Science major, with a double-minor in Pre-Law and Public Policy Administration. Hobbs also serves as chaplain of the Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law & Policy Society. Nayla McClure, a sophomore and Political Science major, with a double-minor in Pre-Law and Public Policy Administration, provided greetings, welcome and overview of the occasion. McClure serves as the Marketing Committee chair of the Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law & Policy Society. She lauded the success of the pre-law program – having graduated over 180 lawyers and judges, and currently having the largest class of pre-law graduates in the history of Tougaloo College.

A heart-warming tribute documentary followed, which highlighted the honoree founders of the Pre-Law Program, and was introduced by Corrin Dixon, a senior Mass Communications major and Pre-Law minor. Dixon has the distinction of serving as president of the Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law & Policy Society.

Justin Williams, a sophomore, majoring in Music with a double-minor in Pre-Law and Public Policy & Administration, provided the introduction of the keynote speaker, Derrick Johnson, Esquire, a 1994 graduate of Tougaloo, who currently serves as the 19th president & CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the nation – founded in 1909 by a multi-racial coalition of activists.

Johnson’s remarks embodied a theme of responsibility. He indicated that when he arrived at Tougaloo he was perhaps not the most serious student, having a good time in every imaginable way, yet soon realized that he was sitting in a privileged seat and being influenced by people like Justice Anderson and many others who spoke to the students. He identified that critical thinking skills proved to be of the highest value. “The question was not what are you going to do when you graduate, it was where are you going when you graduate. Are you going to professional school, medical school or law school – that is the legacy of Tougaloo. At Tougaloo I was shown what was possible. We had it drilled in our heads that 50% of all black lawyer’s graduate from Tougaloo, 40% of all black dentists graduated from Tougaloo, 50% of all black doctors graduated from Tougaloo, yet we are only 2% of all black graduates nationwide – we are a small family with a big hammer.” He encouraged students by saying, “don’t drop your hammer, don’t take for granted your privileged seat, recognize that you can have fun in college and still succeed…soak in this moment, recognize your obligations to society, and don’t short-change your potential – we’re counting on you.”

Prior to students introducing the honoree founders of the Pre-Law Program, Director Miller paid special tribute to Attorney Constance Iona Slaughter-Harvey, who before the program was formalized in 1993, emphasized the need to do so. “Justice Anderson and others understood Tougaloo’s legacy of producing top lawyers and made the commitment to form the Pre-Law Program.”

Montae’l Williams, a senior English major with double-minor in Public Policy & Administration and immediate past-president of the Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law & Policy Society, presented the Benefactor Award to Justice Anderson. Blaise Adams, a senior double major in English & History, with a minor in Pre-Law – the 91st president of the Student Government Association, and parliamentarian of the Pre-Law & Policy Program, introduced the award for the founding Pre-Law Director, Dr. Charles H. Holmes. Having been recruited by Justice Anderson from Jackson State University, the impact of Dr. Holmes on the students and faculty at Tougaloo, and the reverence in which he is held defies description by written word.