The search is on for Jackson State University’s next president

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Faculty, staff, students, and alumni gathered to recommend qualifications and qualities for Jackson State University’s (JSU) next president. Principal Kim Bobby (Ed.D.) and Executive Search Consultant Carlton E. Brown (Ed.D.), both of AGB Search, conducted a series of sessions that were held in the Student Center Chamber of the JSU Student Center. The listening sessions were held this week with a live stream option for those who could not participate in person.

Understanding JSU’s history was an essential element. A number of speakers recommended that information on the institution includes knowledge of its roots and what has happened since its existence. Without such understanding, traveling towards the future would be meaningless.

Many people spoke about the need for JSU’s next president to be a visionary with a high level of morals and professionalism. The next president should be a morale booster while making the school’s academic side, shine like the school’s sports side. They maintained it could not be done if the ‘seesaw’ was higher on one end and lower on the other.

On communication effectiveness, several concerns were raised. So that communication flow is not hindered during the search process, the president should exemplify skillful message transmission. The path(s) of the message(s) must yield to efficiency and teamwork.

Many emphasized that several JSU presidents in recent years have gone lacking in listening. The ability to empathize should prevail. Dr. Ivory Phillips, an alumnus, asserted, the next president must be open-minded to accept ideas. “Open-mindedness includes understanding and appreciating the Black experience. Also, adapting while identifying with constituents, whether on or off campus is vital,” he shared.

The next JSU president should recognize that all people are not the same, said one attendee. The university’s new leader should have a vested interest in the mental health of the students. This entails the students’ mental and psychological well-being.

“I want a president who values academic excellence and is willing to invest in the resources and infrastructure necessary to deliver high-quality programs that meet the needs of today’s students. The president has to be an inclusive leader that will work to build internal and external partnerships. I also believe that the president must be one who has a history of leading with integrity and inspiring confidence across the campus community,” stated Dr. Tony Latiker, Dean and Associate Professor, College of Education and Human Development.

David Archie (1986 JSU grad) voiced that JSU’s next chief administrator “must fight IHL to make sure the voices of the students, faculty, and staff are heard. The next leader must not be afraid of IHL, the governor, or the legislature and must not be afraid to do their job.”

Dr. Carrine Bishop – Director of Dissertations – at JSU, specified that apart from being a visionary, the institution’s next president “should be trustworthy and understands shared governance, aligned with academic preservation. The president should also be committed.” Bishop concluded, “The former presidents have been gold miners.”

Many indicated that the ideal JSU president should be a “role model,” with national and international recognition. The president should be a “proven leader” who has advanced through the ranks with responsibility and accountability. The leader should have a passion for students’ education and for staff development.

Beyond faculty, staff, and alumni, JSU students also shared their views. For instance, Peighton Powe, senior chemistry major, expressed the need for “a catalyst” for the community. I would like a president who has either gone to an HBCU or knows the culture.” Further, there should be grants created for different departments and out-of-state, first generational students. “In the long term, keeping the JSU culture alive and great, is [a dream that should become true].” Additionally, Powe and Seth Adams (Business Administration senior) called for more job opportunities for students, despite their majors.

Other students emphasized that the president should be one who comes with accountability. The president must recognize that JSU has many students who are not from Jackson or Mississippi. Hence, high tuition costs should be lowered for out-of-state students.

Accessibility was another desire that students recommended for JSU’s new leader. Many noted that availing oneself to students was just as important as the president being among his or her constituents. Since students are the reasons for their jobs, it would be feasible for the president and their staff to look at the students as important constituents on and off campus.

Some students pointed to Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, former interim JSU president and recommended that she become the next president. “She has good character. She is positive with good vibes. She cares about mental health. The faculty and staff were more concerned under her leadership. But it doesn’t feel that way now. There are so many unresolved problems that are ongoing menaces from past years. She’s already demonstrated strong leadership for JSU and the community,” said Kaniyah Riley (junior Business Administration major). Powe claimed, “I think Dr. Hayes-Anthony has the experience. We need a true leader, someone who is trustworthy.”

Safety, water, and infrastructure were addressed. Training was highly recommended for school safety, despite the Department of Public Safety’s training tactics. Money was identified as a needed entity for moving towards a solution to these issues.

What, then, are the priorities that JSU faculty, staff, alumni, and students have for the president who will be selected to lead the university? Respondent Tiffany Dawkins seemed to put everything together. Her list includes integrity; honesty; trustworthiness; supportive of students, faculty, and staff; genuinely cares about the entire JSU family and community; creates a cooperative environment; easily communicates with all; professional and inviting; effective recruiter; and has proper coping mechanisms within the infrastructure of the university.

John Horhn, mayor of the City of Jackson, gave his input after listening to some who spoke to the facilitators. “Jackson State University needs ‘a visionary’ with a proven record of resources. The visionary needs a proven record of objectivity and must be someone who understands the need to keep our investments here.”