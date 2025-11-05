The convocation ignites Black women’s creative power at Tougaloo College

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.

Contributing Writer,

For three days, the historic campus of Tougaloo College transformed into a sacred space of artistry, reflection and liberation as it hosted The Convocation: A Gathering of Black Women Artists October 31 – November 2, 2025.

Curated by award-winning actress and activist Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, the gathering drew creatives from across the country for a powerful lineup of film screenings, performances, author talks and workshops. The weekend celebrated the legacy and future of Black women as culture makers, not in the margins, but at the center.

As part of the opening night ceremony, Ellis-Taylor was presented with the key to the City of Tougaloo, a gesture that acknowledged not only her artistic accomplishments, but also her commitment to centering Black women in culture and conversation.

A return to where the spark was lit

DAY 1

The program opened with reflections from Dr. Regina Turner-Barclay, a former Tougaloo professor who first introduced Ellis-Taylor to the arts. Her presence added a deep sense of homecoming to the weekend’s start. “Aunjanue was, is, and I believe—totally expect—will be a magnificent woman artist and activist into the decades to come,” said Turner-Barclay.

Ellis-Taylor shared that it was Turner-Barclay who cast her in her first plays and inspired her to dream bigger. She recalled how “a convoy of raggedy cars” once took students from Tougaloo to New York to help them “see the possibilities within ourselves.”

The night continued with a tribute to Assata Shakur and the Short Film Series: “Adaptations,” which featured:

Fannie – directed by Christine Swanson

New York Day Women – directed by Freddy Noel

Fresh Water – directed by Dream Hampton

Daughters – directed by Angela Patton

Daughters was followed by an emotional ‘Talk Back’ between Ellis-Taylor and director Angela Patton, exploring the role of Black girlhood, healing and legacy through storytelling.

DAY 2

Morning Screenings: Black Women in the Natural World

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (dir. Raven Jackson)

Celestine (Florida Storm) (dir. Whitney James-Harris)

Earth Mama (dir. Savanah Leaf)

Suzanne (dir. Lisa Harewood)

Filmmaker Talk Back moderated by Kasi Lemmons

Workshops – Master Your Craft

Held in the Bennie G. Thompson Building, intimate sessions guided participants through various creative disciplines:

TV writing with Lisa Michelle Payton

Acting with Ebony Obsidian and Sanaa Lathan

Directing with Neema Barnette

Evening Presentations

Eve’s Bayou: The Director’s Cut with post-screening discussion by Kasi Lemmons

Any Other Name But My Own – a new dramatic work performed by Malaika Uwamahoro and produced by Ellis-Taylor

The Shed – a live, experimental performance showcase hosted by Rita Brent, where emerging and established artists shared unrehearsed brilliance

DAY 3

Literary Voices Showcase

Venue: The library – 1st Floor

Dr. Danyelle Thomas and Ambre Drummond, Ph.D.

Victoria Christopher Murray (Harlem Rhapsody) and Erin Crosby Eckstine (Junie)

Lafreedah Ford (& More Black) and Addie Citchens (Dominion)

Imani Perry (Black in Blues) in an Author’s Spotlight

Moderated by Dr. Ebony O. Lumumba of Jackson State University

Film Screenings & Conversations

The Making of Curtis Mayfield

Megan Thee Stallion: Her Story. Her Life. with Talk Back by director Nneka Onuorah

Closing Night: A Celebration of Spirit

The event concluded in The Chapel with closing remarks from Sidra Smith, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, followed by the Gospel Concert: Celebrating Black Women Vocalists—a joyful, soul-stirring finale to an unforgettable weekend.

A gathering that lit new flames

For many attendees, The Convocation was not just a cultural event—it was a spiritual reset, a creative reawakening, and a safe space to be seen. “Being surrounded by Black creatives was a healing and nurturing moment for me. Every question I wanted to ask was answered without me saying a word. My fire is lit again for my true passion — storytelling.”

— Jakyrannee “KeeKee” Phillips, Mass Communication Graduate, Tougaloo College

As lights dimmed on the final night, one truth was clear: The Convocation honored the past, ignited the present and planted seeds for a future where Black women artists remain at the helm of culture and vision.