Presidental Election 2024 – Harris falls short despite historic campaign, Trump secures second term

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Many Mississippians woke up Wednesday morning to news of Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, following a hard-fought election in which he captured 277 electoral votes to Kamala Harris’s 224. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, marking a controversial yet decisive win for Trump, who claimed key battleground states.

Despite facing 34 felony charges, a civil conviction for sexual abuse, and opting out of traditional campaigning, Trump prevailed over Harris – a seasoned public servant with a deep, comprehensive platform.

Harris’s campaign was unprecedented in many respects, raising over $1 billion and rallying support from influential figures, including Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and entertainment icons like Beyoncé and Cardi B. Her platform centered on social equity, criminal justice reform, universal health care, and voting rights protection. Harris, the first Black woman to serve as vice president, engaged voters across the country, appearing on shows like 60 Minutes, The Breakfast Club and The View to outline her plans and connect with diverse audiences.

In contrast, Trump’s campaign avoided mainstream media appearances, refrained from articulating a detailed platform, and relied on his established base and voter turnout. Despite the stark differences in their approaches, Trump’s victory underscores what many see as a persistent racial and social bias in American politics – often described as “Rule 110”: that Black candidates, particularly women, must give 110% effort to compete against opponents who are expected to do far less.

Voices from Mississippi’s Community

Harris’s defeat is a profound disappointment to many, especially Black Americans, poor communities, and other marginalized groups who saw her as a beacon of change. The barriers that remain in states like Mississippi speak volumes about the challenges facing Black voters. Activist Maisie Brown of MSVOTES captured this sentiment poignantly:

“Stop saying Mississippi is ‘easy’ to flip. Or that folks just need to show up. We have almost 70,000 disenfranchised from voting because of one of 23 felonies. Of those, over 40,000 are Black. It’s a lot deeper than you all make it. There’s an entire segment of folks who could overturn an election who can’t because of our lawmakers’ resistance to act.”

Harris’s defeat is a reminder of the systemic challenges that keep Black voices marginalized, even as many Black voters showed up in record numbers for her campaign. Harris’s platform included expansive protections for voting rights, yet Mississippi and other states maintain restrictive laws that disenfranchise significant numbers of Black and low-income citizens, making meaningful change elusive.

Abortion and Religious Influence: A Divisive Issue

Abortion remained one of the most defining and divisive issues in the election, highlighted by Trump’s 2022 role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This decision, which stripped away federal protections for abortion rights, emboldened conservative states, including Mississippi, to implement strict abortion restrictions. While Harris championed reproductive freedom and emphasized that personal health decisions should be free from government intervention, Trump’s campaign leaned into conservative values, resonating with many evangelical and conservative Christian voters, including women who used religious beliefs to support anti-abortion policies.

For many, this raised questions: if God grants free will, should the government have the authority to take that choice away? “Stop saying this is a free nation if we’re going to force our religious beliefs on others,” some argued. The election outcome has left many reflecting on whether a truly free society can impose one set of beliefs on the personal lives of all Americans. Harris’s message – that no man should legislate a woman’s body or health care choices – resonated with her supporters but ultimately did not prevail against Trump’s rhetoric and conservative promises.

Project 2025 and Its Potential Impact

With Trump back in office, his administration’s support of Project 2025 presents a concerning outlook for Black and low-income Americans, particularly in Mississippi. Project 2025, a conservative policy agenda, aims to dismantle federal protections and reduce oversight in areas like civil rights, social welfare, and environmental regulations, shifting power to the states. If enacted, Project 2025 could mean:

● Rollbacks on Civil Rights Protections: Reduced federal oversight could strip back protections against discrimination in housing, employment, and education, disproportionately affecting Black Americans.

● Cutbacks to Social Safety Nets: Programs like Medicaid, SNAP, and housing assistance could see deep cuts, exacerbating poverty in already underserved areas.

● Voting Rights Limitations: With a focus on state sovereignty, Project 2025 could bolster voter ID laws and other restrictions that disproportionately disenfranchise Black and poor voters, particularly in Southern states like Mississippi.

A Time for Reflection and Continued Action

For those who saw Harris’s campaign as a step toward progress, her loss is deeply felt. As Pastor CJ Rhodes of Mt Helm Baptist Church reflected:

“There are many in mourning today, and for good reasons. There is disappointment, anger, a sense of betrayal, of dread, of hopelessness. Many are in a place of ‘had hoped.’ A consolation is that Jesus walks with us and through the ministry of presence, and in that compassion, in that brokenness, sees us long before we recognize him, and resurrects us. Lament is biblical. Grief takes time. And joy still comes in the morning, no matter how long the night.”

As the nation contemplates Trump’s second term and what it could mean for democracy and equity, Harris’s campaign reminds us of the fight ahead. Her run, though ending in defeat, has inspired millions and underscored the resilience required to push for change in America. Mississippi’s political landscape, like much of the nation, remains deeply divided, but the call for justice, equality, and perseverance endures as communities strive for a brighter future.