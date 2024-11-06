Commentary: The recent indictments of Jackson elected officials beg to ask a few questions

By Socrates Garrett ,

Jackson Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba and two other elected officials, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and Jackson City Council member Aaron B. Banks, were recently indicted on federal bribery charges. Each pleaded not guilty Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The question is why a prominent member of the black community would, having been raised by some of the more enlightened and educated parents commit, or allegedly, commit a crime of insignificant importance?

Why would a college professor of the criminal justice system, a decorated member of the military, accept a bribe of any kind from an alleged gangster?

Why would a businessman with significant achievement, get involved with a project so much different from his base and why would he need to carry the water for white folks?

Why would a city council person, and past president of the largest black political organization, be involved in a sting that less than twenty thousand dollars was being offered?

Why would a council person, from a family of one of the oldest black owned businesses in Jackson, get involved with a scheme to benefit others where the reported pay off was less than $13k?

Why would a sitting district attorney, coming from a prominent family where money was not an issue, allegedly get involved with criminal activity while at the same time prosecuting others for committing similar crimes?

There are so many families that are being destroyed because of these allegations – families that have been the rock in our community where college presidents and justices and the salt of the earth people have fought and guided their children and other children for decades. The destruction of these families will set the African-American community back for hundreds of years, a community that has so few role models to begin with. When you take the anchors of a community away the children have less role models to emulate.

I have known all of these individuals for more than 20 years and there is nothing in their character that agrees with these alleged activities. This generation of leaders represents the technical and educational achievements required to move a race of people forward

A jury may find that these individuals are guilty of crimes where little was to be gained, and the sentencing of these individuals will not be sentencing individuals but an entire community, that is suffering from a lack of resources and leadership. These bread winners have hundreds of children depending on them for little league sports, dancing classes, and direction to not fall prey to the drugs and crimes that they will be encountering. So many will be lost.

The reason for this collapse of good judgement can be answered this way. Our children have no fear of those that come into our communities and represent that they are here to help. When a stranger came into our community, in the past, it was require that they tell us who their folks are and where they live; and if no one knew their folks they were not allowed to move freely and certainly not allowed to sit in the circle of decisions makers. Children were to be seen and not to be heard.

We are a trusting people, and we only seem to subject our own race to litmus tests designed to hold one another back. We eagerly accept other races and their ideas and their projects not requiring counsel from the elders.

This is a tragic day for our community, may God speak to the hearts of those that are required to look into the souls of those that have fallen and judge accordingly.

Mayor Lumumba is charged with conspiracy, federal program bribery, use of an interstate facility in aid of racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering.

District Attorney Jody Owens is charged with eight felony counts, including conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements.

City Councilman Aaron Banks is charged with conspiracy and federal program bribery.