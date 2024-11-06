Decorated Veteran – Sherrid Griffin, Sr. – Honored by loved ones, Vietnam and the Nation

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Veterans gave of themselves in defense of democracy. They gave of themselves for our freedom. They risked their lives for our protection. They persevered, despite hardships that came their way. They are worthy to be honored, for they have fulfilled their duty to this nation.

Like veterans in other states, Mississippi veterans have made numerous contributions to humanity because their lives were put on the line in lands far from their homeland. While many did not return home alive, many returned with mental and physical wounds. Many remember the horrors of wars. Many are rejected from those at home who dishonor their legacy. Yet, many are held in high regard for their service.

Sherrid Griffin, Sr. began his service in the U.S. Army in 1964 when he was 21-years-old. For two years and ten months, he fought in the Vietnam War. In 1966, he rescued his battalion in the midst of intense combat, despite sustaining two injuries. Griffin’s heroic act of coordinating the rescue of his comrades as he remained on the radio, earned him honors and the respect of those he served alongside.

Joyce Griffin Settles mentioned that while in Vietnam the veteran committed himself to Jesus Christ. “This decision became a core part of who he was and how he approached life, influencing his actions and shaping his perspective. Sherrid likely felt a profound sense of fulfillment in his military service, knowing that he had touched lives and made a positive difference,” continued the reminiscent.

While Griffin encountered and endured the endangerment of war, other Vietnam experiences induced frustration and discouragement. For instance, a White sergeant’s racial prejudice raised its ugly head. Addressing incidents such as this, Griffin’s son – Pastor Sherrid Griffin, Jr. – commented, “In his own ranks [there] was a lot of prejudice from his White counterparts, but he always said that he believed that the Lord was with him, so there was nothing that caused him to be afraid.”

This added layer of adversity could have had a devastating effect upon the combatant, but as Settles mentioned earlier, he ventured into a new direction. His rhetoric of social reality allowed him to come to grips with racial tensions and discrimination of the era. He, therefore, turned to God – his “rock, his sword, and shield.” This deepened commitment and trust pushed him through the external and internal obstacles that could no longer hold him captive.

Settles has concluded that “Griffin’s legacy is defined by his heroism, resilience and steadfast faith.”

The man who grew up in Farmhaven, Mississippi, and died as a Jackson resident in 2000, when he was fifty-seven years old, disregarded his life’s safety, refused medical evacuation during exposure to “intense hostile fire,” and upheld his country and love of his fellow combatants who also were wounded, was honored by the Republic of Vietnam in 1966 for his “courage, determination and devotion to duty” in fulfillment of his mission “in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs posthumously bestowed upon Griffin veterans benefits on February 7th of this year. Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, during their Presidential Administrations of the United States of America, awarded a certificate of honor which reads: “The United States of America honors the memory of Sherrid Griffin, Sr. This certificate is awarded by a grateful nation in recognition of devoted and selfless consecration to the service of our country in the Armed Forces of the United States.”

Pastor Griffin, Jr. summed up his dad’s generosity in reaching out to humanity: “Even though he wasn’t that easy to get along with at times, he always showed love and compassion for mankind. His message would be to men, women, and children everywhere to put your trust in Jesus, and He will guide you through until the end.”