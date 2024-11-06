The verdict settles in – America felt the heat and opened all its doors for the world to see inside

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Each Sunday, so many already know how services start off. “We have come into His house, gathered in His name to worship Him…So forget about yourself, concentrate on Him and worship Him…Let us lift up holy hands and magnify His name and worship Him…Worship Him, Christ the Lord.” For many, this weekly centering of purpose provided special relief following Election Day 2024. Even as hearts and minds contemplate the ominous storm clouds gathering in our country, we know we mustn’t give up. Our path is clear now and will be made even more so in the coming months and years. Our direction is never in question – forward.

On Election Day and the days that followed, we saw the numbers laid bare before us. This house called America now has all the doors and windows wide open for inspection. We see what many of us did not want to see. We see we are not at all as far along as we wanted to believe. It’s difficult, yes, but it is truth that must be acknowledged.

When all the chips were down, white America doubled down. White America is not ready to elect a woman as president. Nor are they ready to elect a non-white woman as president. There is still so much that white America cannot abide. What they have done, endorsing a white man who absolutely does not endorse them apart from their elite, is tragic and will create profound suffering.

At this moment in time, America strongly resembles Mississippi’s leadership, perpetually deciding against its best interests, because of their backward-leaning worldview.

Major media outlets are focusing so much attention on how the Latino and African-American populations voted. Major media outlets are largely owned and directed by white people, so we are not shocked by their focus – tiny fragments in the margins being made to look like a huge deal. Data is data. No matter how many times white talking heads tell you Black and Brown people delivered a win for Trump, doesn’t make it true.

Based on NBC News reporting, 71% of the entire electorate is White, 12% is Black, and 12% is Latino. Reflected in the Table below, Latino men gave Trump a boost, yet overall, they represent just 6% of the electorate. White people voted in the majority for Trump, and they represent 71% of voters nationwide.

Other important information is related to education level. Again, from NBC News, 15% of the electorate has never attended college, and 62% of them voted Republican. Conversely, 24% of the electorate has a bachelor’s degree, and 54% of them voted Democrat. Nineteen percent of the electorate has advanced degrees, and 61% of them voted Democrat.

It seems like there was a lot of interest in younger voters this election cycle. The 18-29-year-olds voted 5% less for Vice President Harris than they did for President Biden in 2020 and 6% more for Trump this time than they did in 2020. The only age demographic that increased support for the Democratic ticket from 2020 to 2024 was the 65+ group, increasing by 3% to a total of 50% support.

There will be much fighting once President-Elect Trump is inaugurated and begins to implement his policies and regulations, while doing his best to dismantle many of the Biden Administration’s efforts. Numerous Democratic governors and their attorney generals are assembling plans to push back.

Two days after the election, California Governor Gavin Newsom called state lawmakers into a special session later this year in a bid to protect the state’s progressive policies on issues like abortion rights and climate change from the incoming administration and Republicans who won US Senate control and could also hold the majority in the US House. The following day, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social page referring to Newsom as Newscum,” per CNN reporting.

Can you imagine Clinton, Obama or Biden every saying that? Let alone Ford, Reagan, or father and son Bush? That’s what we will soon have – a divisive man-child elected to the most powerful office in the world. That’s what white American has insisted upon.