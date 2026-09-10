McInnis challenges Valley community to choose excellence at Fall Convocation

By Jeriah King,

MVSU/Mass Comm Student Journalist,

Mississippi Valley State University National Alumni Association President LaShunna McInnis challenged students to make excellence a daily choice as the university welcomed the Valley community into the 2026-27 academic year during Fall Convocation.

Students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni gathered on Aug. 27 for the ceremony, which formally opened the academic year and welcomed new and returning students, including members of the Class of 2030.

McInnis, a 1993 MVSU graduate, delivered the keynote address centered on the theme, “Excellence is the only option.”

“Excellence is more than a word. Excellence is a mindset. It is discipline,” McInnis said. “It is a decision that we make every day.”

McInnis earned a degree in political science/pre-law with a minor in English from MVSU. She also made university history as the first woman elected Student Government Association (SGA) president and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. MVSU records note her longtime involvement with the sorority’s Rho Lambda Omega Chapter.

Now serving as president and board chair of the MVSU National Alumni Association, McInnis returned to her alma mater to encourage students to recognize the role their everyday decisions can play in determining their success.

She told students that excellence should not be confused with perfection. Instead, she said excellence requires learning from mistakes, remaining disciplined in difficult circumstances, and refusing to allow failure to have the final word.

“Small decisions create habits. Habits shape character, and character determines destiny,” McInnis said.

McInnis encouraged students to attend class, complete assignments, seek help when needed and surround themselves with people who strengthen their purpose.

She also addressed students who may question whether they belong at MVSU because of financial concerns, family expectations, academic struggles or other challenges.

“You were not admitted by accident,” McInnis said. “You are here because you have the potential inside of you that deserves to be developed.”

Throughout her address, McInnis emphasized the responsibility of the entire university community to protect what she described as the Valley “house.”

She said protecting the university includes respecting others, rejecting bullying, hazing and harassment, caring for the campus and representing MVSU positively.

“That is our house, and we will protect our house,” McInnis said.

Her challenge extended beyond students. McInnis called on faculty, staff, administrators and alumni to raise the standard in academic achievement, professionalism, customer service, campus engagement and accountability.

Student leaders also helped welcome the university community to the new academic year.

SGA President Jamison Ware encouraged students to become involved, take advantage of opportunities and create lasting experiences at Valley.

“Don’t just come to the Valley,” Ware said. “Come and grow and leave long-lasting memories.”

Mr. MVSU Terrell Booker opened the ceremony with the invocation, while Miss MVSU Ava Anderson introduced McInnis before her keynote address. The program also showcased student talent through musical selections, including a solo by freshman music performance major Maya Thompson.

MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs Sr. reinforced the keynote’s emphasis on community during his closing remarks, telling students that Valley should become more than the campus where they attend classes.

“This is now your house and your home,” Briggs said.

Briggs encouraged students to recognize the support available to them and the role each member of the Valley community plays in the university’s future. He also said that after celebrating its 75th anniversary, MVSU is planning not only for the next few years but for its next 75 years and beyond.

McInnis concluded her address by challenging students to begin pursuing excellence immediately rather than waiting until they face academic or professional difficulties.

“The time to become excellent is now,” McInnis said.

Her message left the Valley community with a charge for the new academic year: reject mediocrity, raise the standard and continue moving the university forward under the motto, “One Goal. One Team. One Valley. In Motion.”