John Horhn leads Jackson mayoral race ahead of June 3 runoff

By Edelia “Dr. Jay” Carthan,

Contributing Writer,

State Senator John Horhn decisively claimed the Democratic nomination in Jackson’s mayoral primary Tuesday, earning 75% of the vote and positioning himself as the frontrunner in the upcoming June 3 general election.

Horhn, who has represented District 26 for 32 years – covering parts of Hinds and Madison counties – is chairman of the Senate Housing Committee and vice chairman of Veterans and Military Affairs. He received 17,729 votes, defeating two-term incumbent Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who earned 5,940 votes (25%).

A message of unity and change

Addressing supporters, Horhn offered a forward-looking message that blended gratitude with a call for collaboration.

“Let me just say before I go any further, I want to thank Mayor Chokwe and his staff,” Horhn said. “We have differences of opinion about many things, but I think that ultimately everybody’s trying to do the same thing. And this is an opportunity for us to come together.”

Horhn, who now advances to face Republican and Independent challengers, emphasized the need for citywide unity. “All wards, all warriors, all churches, all neighborhoods – get together to make Jackson a better place for all,” he said. “We cannot stand apart. As Dr. King said, we must all stand together as friends and colleagues, or we’ll all stand apart as fools.”

While celebrating the primary victory, he reminded supporters that the campaign isn’t over: “We can’t declare victory for the mayor’s office just yet… but we’re on our way.”

A mayor’s farewell filled with emotion and legacy

Mayor Lumumba’s concession speech was deeply personal and stirring. With his wife and two daughters by his side, he thanked voters for the opportunity to serve.

“In all things, give thanks,” Lumumba said, his voice thick with emotion. “Jackson, Mississippi – it has been the professional privilege of my life to serve you. This has been a labor of love.”

Lumumba also addressed the controversies surrounding his final term. “I want to be clear – I am not guilty of any crime. I am not guilty of bribery. I am not guilty of a quid pro quo,” he said. “I am disappointed in the results, but I won’t stop working for you.”

His most powerful moment came when his daughters took the stage. One daughter, standing bravely at the mic, shared: “When I was three years old, my dad became the youngest mayor of this city… Daddy, I just want you to know – Papa Chokwe would have been really proud.”

Another daughter, overcome with emotion, simply said, “I just love Jackson so much… and Jesus, thank you.”

The room fell silent, many wiping away tears – including the mayor himself. “The babies, the babies, the babies,” Lumumba whispered, holding back his own tears.

A first lady’s literary tribute

First Lady Eboni Lumumba brought the evening to a poetic close by reading from Jackson, Mississippi by Margaret Walker Alexander.

“I give you my brimming heart, Southern city,” she read. “You are the blood and dust of my flesh…the harbor of my ships of hope.”

She then spoke personally, thanking the city “for helping us to raise these kids… for loving us, for holding us, for giving us the opportunity to see something brighter than we ever thought we could imagine.”

“We’re not going anywhere,” she said. “Our love for this city is real.”

Republican race still uncalled

On the Republican side, Kenny G leads with 63% of the vote over Wilfred Beal, who has 36%. With 98% of precincts reporting, the race remains officially uncalled, but Kenny G appears poised to secure the GOP nomination.

City council contests remain close

Two Democratic city council primaries remain tight:

Ward 6 City Council

Lashia Thomas leads with 52.68% (1,316 votes), narrowly ahead of Emon Thompson Sr., who has 1,182 votes (47.32%). With 92% reporting, the race is still in play. Thomas has been declared the unofficial winner.

Ward 7 City Council

Kevin Parkinson is ahead with 1,533 votes (53.14%) to Quint Withers’ 1,352 (46.86%). All precincts have reported, though the race has not yet been officially called.

Looking ahead to June 3

As Jackson prepares for the general election, Horhn’s message of citywide unity and forward momentum will be central to his campaign.

“We have a hard road home from here forward,” he told supporters. “But I believe Jackson is ready. We are going to change our city. Let’s pull ourselves in another direction – together.”