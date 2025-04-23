Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to headline Tougaloo College’s All-Star 2025 Commencement, Rev. Cassius L. Rudolph to deliver Baccalaureate address

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Tougaloo College is rolling out the red carpet for Commencement 2025, announcing a powerhouse lineup of speakers who are transforming politics, faith, and social justice on the national stage.

The Honorable Jasmine Crockett, the bold and unapologetic United States Representative from Texas, will deliver the keynote address during Commencement Exercises Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 9 a.m. on Tougaloo’s historic campus green.

Earlier that morning, the college will host its cherished Baccalaureate Ceremony in the Historic Woodworth Chapel, where Rev. Cassius L. Rudolph, a national voice in the Black church and movement ministry, will deliver a soul-stirring sermon rooted in legacy, liberation and leadership.

A Political Powerhouse and Defiant Voice for Justice

Known for her fearless intellect and viral moments of truth-telling on Capitol Hill, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is one of the most electrifying figures in American politics today. Representing Texas’s 30th District, Crockett has become a national media fixture and a leading voice in the fight for civil rights, voting access, and economic equity.

A civil rights attorney and unapologetic champion for truth, equity, and representation, Congresswoman Crockett has risen as one of the most compelling figures in modern American politics—known for her razor-sharp wit, viral congressional takedowns, and fearless defense of democracy.

Representing Texas’s 30th Congressional District, Crockett is a proud member of the Congressional Black Caucus and is frequently featured on networks like MSNBC and CNN. Her legislative priorities reflect her deep commitment to civil rights, voting access, reproductive justice and economic equity.

Before stepping into Congress, she made headlines in the courtroom—standing on the frontlines as a public defender and civil rights attorney. Her legal and political expertise has been recognized by The Root 100, Rolling Stone, and countless grassroots organizations across the country.

A graduate of Rhodes College and the University of Houston Law Center, Congresswoman Crockett brings both intellectual firepower and lived experience to every space she enters. Her keynote address is sure to inspire the Class of 2025, their families, and the entire Tougaloo community.

Prophetic Preacher and Movement Minister

Before the main stage lights up, Tougaloo’s graduating class will be ushered into Commencement Day with a powerful Baccalaureate message from Rev. Cassius L. Rudolph, a beloved alumnus whose prophetic voice and pastoral reach span beyond the pulpit. Rev. Rudolph is a rising national voice in the Black church and a leading light in faith-rooted justice work. With a magnetic blend of prophetic preaching, pastoral care, and community organizing, he has become a trusted spiritual guide and cultural thought leader for a new generation.

A proud Tougaloo graduate, Rev. Rudolph now serves as Senior Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas—one of the region’s most socially engaged congregations. Under his leadership, the church has expanded its ministries to address economic empowerment, mental health, civic engagement, and youth mentorship, all while staying rooted in the Black prophetic tradition.

A sought-after revivalist and speaker, he has preached across the country at national conferences, HBCU chapels, and interfaith gatherings. He holds a Master of Divinity from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, where he was celebrated for his scholarship and public theology.

His return to Tougaloo is more than a homecoming—it’s a full-circle moment that will stir the soul, honor our heritage, and send the graduating class into the future grounded in faith, love and liberation.