IN MEMORIAM: A Queen Mother’s Journey Home

By Rev. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr,

President/CEO, The National Newspaper Publishers Association,

From truth’s bright flame she lit the way, so bold and wise each day,

Her fearless voice inspired us all and never lost its sway.

A Queen Mother crowned by faith, whose love would never cease,

She sowed the seeds of justice well and harvested God’s peace.

She marched where freedom’s banners waved and answered duty’s call,

She stood with King through history’s storms, courageous through them all.

With pen and press she raised our voice for every soul unheard,

She proved that hope is strongest still when carried by the Word.

The Tennessee Tribune became a beacon shining bright,

Its pages told our stories true and championed the right.

She taught that Black lives, dreams, and truths deserved the highest place,

And every headline proudly bore the beauty of our race.

She opened doors for those to come with wisdom, strength, and grace,

She challenged wrong, uplifted youth, and quickened justice’s pace.

Her scholarship and generous heart shall bloom through future years,

Transforming dreams to living hope beyond our grief and tears.

Now Heaven’s presses joyfully proclaim her work complete,

As angels sing and saints arise our Queen Mother to greet.

Though earth now mourns her gentle voice, her light will never pass,

For Rosetta lives forevermore in truth, in love, and in the Black Press.

May Rosetta Miller-Perry’s memory continue to inspire all who believe in truth, justice, freedom, and the enduring mission of the Black Press of America. May her legacy remain a guiding light for generations to come.

The Life of Rosetta Miller Perry, publisher of The Tennessee Tribune was celebrated with friends, community leaders, public officials, and family Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Nashville, TN.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., President & CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association penned & recited this poem at her home-going service.