Harris and Obama rally voters as Election Day nears – A plan for Black men and America’s future

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

With 18 days left until Election Day on November 5, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is in full swing, marked by a flawless execution and strategic media outreach. Harris has raised over $1 billion and laid out a comprehensive platform, particularly aimed at addressing the needs of Black men. With polls tightening in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, her campaign is making a final push to engage voters and solidify support.

Harris’ campaign has placed a strong emphasis on connecting with Black voters, a demographic that could be crucial in determining the outcome. As part of this effort, she has participated in a series of high-profile media appearances.

On Tuesday, Harris held a radio town hall in Detroit with Charlamagne Tha God, and on Wednesday, she sat down with Fox News’ Bret Baier for her first formal interview with the network. These appearances have been part of a broader strategy to reach a wide range of voters across key states.

Harris’ “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men”

Central to Harris’ outreach is her “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” which addresses the unique challenges faced by Black men in America. During a recent interview with Roland Martin on Roland Martin Unfiltered, Harris outlined her plans to improve economic opportunities, education, healthcare and criminal justice for Black men. Her proposals include:

● $25,000 for first-time home buyers to help more people access homeownership

● $50,000 for small business startups, promoting entrepreneurship in underrepresented communities

● A $6,000 child tax credit, providing financial relief to working families

● A national initiative to address health disparities affecting Black men

● Legalization of recreational marijuana, with a focus on creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in this growing industry

Harris also tackled broader issues such as voting rights, criminal justice reform, and economic barriers, emphasizing that her policies are designed to provide real opportunities for people to get ahead – not just get by.

Obama Joins the Campaign Trail

In a significant boost, former President Barack Obama has hit the campaign trail in support of Harris, focusing on key battleground states like Pennsylvania. Last week, Obama delivered a pointed message to Black men during a stop in Pittsburgh, urging them to turn out and vote for Harris. “This election is too important for anyone to sit out,” Obama said, emphasizing the stakes of the election and the critical role Black voters will play in deciding its outcome.

Obama’s involvement has added momentum to Harris’ efforts, particularly in states where the race remains close. According to The New York Times/Siena College poll, Harris holds a slim 3-point lead over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, with 50% of likely voters supporting her compared to 47% for Trump. The race remains highly competitive, underscoring the importance of voter turnout.

A Flawless Campaign and Contrast with Trump

Harris’ disciplined and strategic campaign stands in sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s, which has been marked by a lack of formal media interviews and clear policy proposals. While Harris has laid out detailed plans, including her “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” Trump has yet to provide a clear vision for his second term. Moreover, his team has shielded him from traditional media interviews, further raising concerns about transparency and leadership.

As the election approaches, Harris has made it clear that the stakes are not just about policy but about the future of American democracy. She has called on voters to make their voices heard, emphasizing the need for new leadership and a unified vision for the country.

Call to Action: Save Our Democracy on November 5

With Obama rallying voters on the ground and Harris making key media appearances, the final days of the campaign are crucial. Every vote will count in what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential elections in recent history. As Harris continues to outline her vision for the future, her message remains clear: Show up on November 5 and cast your vote to save our democracy.