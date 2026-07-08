FROM HOPE TO HEARTBREAK – The guilty pleas that shook Black Mississippi

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

There was a time when many in Jackson believed they were watching history unfold.

A young mayor carrying one of Mississippi’s most respected political names. A district attorney promising justice and reform. A city councilman trusted by his community.

They were viewed by many as the next generation of Black leadership.

Now, they are the faces of one of the state’s most highly profiled cases. When federal indictments were handed down in 2024, former Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, former Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and former City Council President Aaron Banks stood firm. They pleaded not guilty, insisting the case was politically motivated and promising to fight the charges. “I am not guilty, and so I will not proceed as a guilty man, Lumumba said at the time the bribery scandal became public. He continued, “I will continue to handle the business of the City of Jackson, while my attorneys continue to handle the business of these court proceedings.”

Many in the Black community believed them.

Nearly two years later, one after another, each man walked into federal court and changed his plea to guilty, admitting to a conspiracy connected to an FBI bribery sting and ending what was expected to be one of Mississippi’s most closely watched political trials.

The guilty pleas didn’t just end a criminal case.

They broke hearts.

For many residents, this story is about more than three public officials. It is about broken trust and a lingering question that has echoed across Jackson’s churches, barber shops and neighborhood gatherings:

Is justice truly equal?

That question persists because many point to the state’s welfare scandal, where high-profile figures such as Brett Favre and former Gov. Phil Bryant have denied wrongdoing and have not faced criminal charges, while nonprofit leader Nancy New pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors. The cases involve different facts and legal theories, but for many Black Mississippians, the contrast has fueled a perception that accountability is not applied evenly.

The timeline is as stunning as it is sobering.

November 2024: Owens, Lumumba and Banks are indicted and plead not guilty.

June 2026: Owens changes his plea to guilty and resigns as Hinds County district attorney.

July 2026: Lumumba and Banks also plead guilty, avoiding a trial that was days away.

Their legal fate will now be decided by a federal judge.

Their political legacy has already been decided by history.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who has never been shy about speaking his mind, said, “everything that I predicted and how I predicted it is unfolding. The steps of a righteous man is ordered by the Lord.”

For a city that invested so much hope in its Black leadership, the greatest loss may not be political power.

It may be public trust.

And rebuilding trust is always harder than winning an election.