Forward Lookers Federated Club continues to lift HBCU Students with Scholarships & Community Awards

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

For forty years, Forward Lookers Federated Club has impacted the lives of many. The club sisters have steadfastly celebrated humankind and have grown in grace – a benchmark that comes while understanding the purpose of their service. On Saturday, February 7th, Club sisters, family, friends, donors, sponsors, patrons, and supporters demonstrated that hospitality at the Hilton Jackson Hotel, from the dais to the floored tables and chairs.

During her greetings, Mary J. Collier, President, Southeastern Association of Colored Women’s Clubs, Inc., and Youth Affiliates/Mississippi State Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, Inc., and Youth Affiliates, explained that because FLFC’s services have touched many lives, the world is a better place. “We must continue to serve with grace. The world needs us,” she said.

Minister Dr. Patrice Reed Jenkins (True Vine Baptist Church, Brandon, MS) took to the podium and asked God during the invocation and blessing of food to “grace the work of every woman, man, and child. Teach them to move forward together in meaningful service. Cover them in peace. Empower them in purpose.”

National keynote speaker and public health leader – Dr. Mauda Monger, MPH/Founder & CEO, The S.H.E. Project Jackson, MS – sprinkled biblical wisdom throughout her address. The verse Proverbs 4:7 (KJV) very well summarizes the biblical citations: “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore, get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.”

The speaker attested that “new service may lead to letting go of the old way because new service may lead you to grow.” Then in her wittiness, she exclaimed, “Many are not willing to let go of the old way because ‘that is how we used to do it.’” Becoming uncomfortable, however, is the target needed to grow.

“Service (doing the work of God) takes grit and a lot of humility. Growth can be painful, but we must understand why we’re doing things. It is about having a process for the purpose. The mission prepares you to be grounded in grace,” concluded Monger.

The FLFC’s 2026 awards honor individuals whose leadership, service, and advocacy have advanced community uplift, social progress, and empowerment, guided by the motto “Lifting As We Climb. Established in 1987 by the FLFC, the Clara A. Jackon Memorial Scholarship supports students pursuing degrees in elementary education at Mississippi’s historically Black Colleges and Universities. Initiated under the presidency of the late Gwendolyn B. Chambliss, the scholarship was later institutionalized as an annual award between 1991 and 1995 under the leadership of President Katie G. McCullough. There were six Clara Alexander Jackson Memorial Scholarship recipients for this year. Ka’Mya Paten – Alcorn State University (senior Elementary Education major w/English END) hails from Jackson, MS. She mentors children academically, socially, and emotionally.

Cori Turner – Jackson State University (junior majoring in Elementary Education [K-3]) hails from Jackson, MS. She acknowledges teaching as a calling from God. She philosophizes that a lasting impact must be made on the future generation by laying a strong, educational foundation.

Martesha Forrest is a Mississippi Valley State University junior majoring in Elementary Education. She hails from Winona, MS. She advocates learning environments that support, encourage, and excite children with enjoyable and meaningful activities.

Jacqueline Jones – Rust College (junior majoring in Elementary Education) hails from Holly Springs, MS. She sees education as a stimulator to change many lives. Simultaneously, it shapes confidence and character while delivering more than content.

Reagan Wilson – Tougaloo College (sophomore majoring in Elementary Education) hails from Greenwood, MS. She philosophizes that low-performing students can be successful. She highlights the need to recognize the extra support that they need during their early primary school years.

Three 2026 Award Recipients were honored: Derrick Terrell Simmons, Jovonda Stanton, and Dr. Timothy Quinn. Simmons’ outstanding leadership, sustained advocacy, and meaningful community impact granted him the Heritage Award. The Mississippi State Senator and Minority Leader renders outstanding service in education advancement, healthcare access, economic development, and civil rights throughout the state. Widely respected, Senator Simmons uplifts others and promotes equity, justice, and lasting progress.

Service Awardee Jovonda Stanton has nearly 18 years of dedicated service as a respected public servant in Jackson, MS. She has advanced trauma-responsive, dignity-centered support for survivors of violence, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those facing mental health challenges. Her meaningful community service is reflective of her sustained commitment to the under-served populaces.

Dr. Timothy Quinn (Service Awardee) has more than 20 years of service as a Mississippi-based family physician and community health advocate. Founder and Medical Director of Quinn Healthcare, PLLC. and his extensive collaboration with public health agencies, he is deeply sensitive to community health concerns, thereby advancing prevention-focused, accessible care for underserved populations. The exemplary leader contributes significantly to improving the well-being of Mississippians, irrespective of locale.

Gwendolyn L. Chess – devoted FLFC member – received the Uplift Award. She stands tall with 32 years of service to the Jackson Public School District, and she retired as Assistant Director of Exceptional Education Services and Medicaid Coordinator. Having supervised multidisciplinary teams, she worked to ensure equitable educational access for students with exceptional and medical needs. Further, the honoree has served Jackson State University, University Medical Center, and the Hudspeth Retardation Center, where she coordinated the Foster Grandparent Program.

Other FLFC members served in the following capacities. The luncheon’s emcee – Irene Booker, President. Demetra Lewis – the introducer of the speaker. Scholarships and Awards were presented by Dr. Donna Williams. The Heritage, Service, & Uplift Award was presented by Dr. Brenda C. Jenkins.

Generous Donors:

Dr. Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Shirley Richardson, Vicki Fairley, Mr. & Mrs. James Cullins, Daniel & Emma Perkins, Mark Wise, Calvin & June Hill, Harvey & Kathy Johnson, Beverly Warren, Valued Patrons, Doris Broadwater, Harold & Henrine Parker, Tommie Broadwater, Gwendolyn Prater, Larry & Pat Camper, Earl & Lottie Scales, Deloris Stringer, Minnie Vaughn, Almedia E. Johnson, Lynn B. Wade, Marlene L. Johnson, Mallett Family