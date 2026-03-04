David Archie’s Day in Court

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

In the wake of a hotly contested 2023 election, former Hinds County Supervisor David Archie is now fighting for what he calls “the integrity of the ballot” in a courtroom showdown that could reshape local politics.

Archie, a longtime public servant in Hinds County, lost his bid for a second term to political newcomer Anthony Smith. The defeat surprised some and validated concerns for others but all agree this contest has set the stage for a legal battle that has drawn sharp attention across the state.

Over two days of testimony in Hinds County Circuit Court, Archie’s legal team laid out what they described as serious irregularities at the ballot box. Among their concerns: unsecured ballot bags, missing poll books, and what they allege were failures in oversight and chain-of-custody procedures.

At the center of Archie’s complaint are Zack Wallace, Hinds County Circuit Clerk, and the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee. Archie contends both entities were derelict in carrying out their statutory duties to safeguard the election process. His petition calls for a new election, a rare and consequential remedy often referred to as a “do-over.”

Supporters of Archie argue the case is about more than one seat on the Board of Supervisors. “This is about voter confidence,” one observer noted outside the courthouse. “Our community deserves to know that every ballot was handled properly.”

An attorney representing Anthony Smith pushed back, maintaining that the election was conducted lawfully and that the results reflect the will of the voters. They have argued that administrative imperfections, if any occurred, do not rise to the level required to overturn a certified election.

Presiding over the case was Special Retired Judge Barry Ford, who listened to testimony from election workers, officials, and witnesses during the two-day hearing. Judge Ford is expected to issue a ruling in late March.

Ford’s decision will not only determine the political future of David Archie but also send a broader message about election accountability and transparency in Mississippi’s capital county.

As all involved await the court’s ruling, one thing remains clear, Hinds County cannot afford any more election mishaps.