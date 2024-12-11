Commentary: His eye is on the sparrow – Tests of faith are nothing new – widely believed to help us grow nearer to God

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

It was 1905 when lyricist Civillia Martin and composer Charles H. Gabriel gifted us all with the gospel hymn “His Eye is on the Sparrow.” Getting an accurate count of how many artists have covered the hymn is a daunting task – probably between 240-250 and growing.

A tiny sampling includes Ethel Waters, Mahalia Jackson, Della Reese, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Alabama and Whitney Houston.

Martin was a music teacher from Nova Scotia, Canada, who married Gabriel, a Baptist minister in Atlanta, who later joined the Disciples of Christ Church.

Sung and adapted by so many, and before they died, him in 1935 and her in 1948, these two white hymnwriters saw the first African-American owned record label – Black Swan – founded by Harry Pace and W.C. Handy, record the song that continues to be so near and dear universally, and a staple of Gospel and of the Black Church.

The words and melody are instantly gathered in our hearts and minds at the mention of the name…

“Why should I feel discouraged, why should the shadows come,

Why should my heart be lonely, and long for heaven and home,

When Jesus is my portion? My constant friend is He:

His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me.”

So much comfort in a deeply confused world – a world in full flight from the teachings of Christ toward bitter self-interest – and nowhere more so than in Mississippi. The song gives us something to believe in, and for many, an unshakeable symbol of faith.

On faith…“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen,” Hebrews 11:1 (KJV).

To experience briefly or even dwell in the feeling of hopefulness, blind hopefulness at that, is extraordinary. Frequently falling short, I’m blessed to be able to call upon others to help me grow in faith. The whole seen and unsee part, is so challenging; perplexing.

Just this week the predominantly Christian voters in Mississippi elected Jenifer Burrage Branning to a seat on Mississippi’s High Court, a white woman with seemingly minimal litigation experience, zero judicial experience, and a graduate of a segregation academy. She voted against retiring the State Flag that bore the Stars and Bars of the Confederacy and is just two generations removed from the filthy white supremacist mentality that murdered civil rights workers Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner in June 1964 – their bodies were eventually found buried in her grandfather’s earthen dam. How do you not see it? How do you not conclude the white supremacy mindset, so deep in Mississippi’s soil, still thrives here day to day?

Three weeks ago, Mississippi’s current Governor announced $110 million investments in economic development this year – taxpayer money. That sum is just for site development. The larger picture is in the billions being spent on grants, incentives, tax deferments, etc. to lure companies here. One Senator from northern Mississippi, speaking anonymously, told The Mississippi Link newspaper earlier this year that “taxpayers will not be made whole on most of these economic development projects for thirty years.” That assumes all the businesses fulfill their commitments, a tenuous assumption.

Our state is ranked 50th in economy, 50th in health care, 48th overall by US News & World Report – why are companies coming here? Do you suppose it could be all the taxpayer money they are receiving? According to IndexMundi.com, only three counties in Mississippi – Rankin, Madison and Desoto – have poverty rates below the national average, leaving 79 out of 82 counties exceeding the national poverty level. How do you not see it? The evidence of the things seen is overwhelming.

Turning to someone with a far sturdier faith, Ada Robinson, a devout community member immersed in so many activities focused on the caring and nurturing of others, answered my call.

I laid out my wobbly faith, mentioned “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” and Hebrews 11:1 and asked for her perspective. She shared, “It’s right, good, and true. You don’t have to unsee. You have to know that God has control and whatever His will is, that’s how it’s going to go. He gives us free will. We need to use it wisely, not foolishly. We need to be responsible for our own choices.” So, is it in your knowing that fortifies your faith? “Yes.” She added that she believes that everything that happens to her is God’s grace.

Are people’s actions a reflection of their beliefs? American history includes Christians risking their very lives for freedom, even as other Christians were bombing Black churches and synagogues.

Like each state does, Mississippi donated two statues to the National Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol building in the 1930’s – James Zachariah George and Jefferson Davis – both passionate white supremacists. Not replacing those statues, just like voting for the unapologetic Jenifer Burrage Branning – who never mentioned her family name in her campaign materials, are actions – actions that absolutely reflect beliefs.

Dear God, there are sparrows in Mississippi, too.