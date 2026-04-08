City of Jackson, State leaders deliver major investments for neighborhoods, roads, parks, and cultural institutions

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The City of Jackson is set to receive more than 26 million dollars in state-funded projects that will improve streets, parks, neighborhood infrastructure, and key cultural institutions in the capital city and across Hinds County. These investments are part of SB 2189, the 2026 legislative projects bill, and reflect a productive partnership among city leaders, the Jackson legislative delegation, and state leadership.

Within Jackson city limits, nearly 5.7 million dollars will flow directly to City of Jackson projects, including road paving, park upgrades, tree removal in key neighborhoods, and matching funds for major federal transportation improvements. Another 19 million dollars will support nonprofit partners such as LeFleur’s Bluff Conservancy, the Mississippi Children’s Museum, the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, and the Mississippi Museum of Art, strengthening recreation, education, and the arts in the capital city.

Hinds County will see more than 7.2 million dollars in additional support, of which 1.85 million will be invested in Jackson. Sewer and drainage upgrades, neighborhood security cameras, infrastructure improvements, airport projects, and regional wastewater work are part of the targeted investments.

Mayor John Horhn praised the city’s legislative partners and state leaders for their work on the bill.

“Jackson is moving forward because so many people rolled up their sleeves and went to work for our city. Our progress is never the work of one office or one branch of government,” Horhn said. “I want to thank our Jackson legislative delegation for fighting for these dollars, and I appreciate the state leadership that helped secure funding for our roads, parks, neighborhoods, and cultural institutions. While we have more work to do on issues like our water authority and long-term infrastructure, these investments are a clear sign that when we stay at the table and keep advocating for Jackson, we can deliver results for our residents.”

Horhn also thanked local and regional partners whose collaboration helped make these projects possible:

“I am grateful to the Jackson City Council, Hinds County Board of Supervisors, our community partners, nonprofits, and neighborhood leaders whose advocacy and partnership have helped shape these investments and keep Jackson on a path toward growth and opportunity.”

Highlights of Jackson and Hinds County Project Funding

26.52 million dollars in total appropriations within Jackson city limits.

5.67 million dollars directed to the City of Jackson, including:

200,000 dollars for paving Hanging Moss Road from Northside Drive east to Nakoma Drive.

250,000 dollars for upgrades to the Pete Brown Golf Facility through the Parks and Recreation Department.

70,000 dollars for tree removal at Leavell Woods and Sykes Park.

4,000,000 dollars in matching funds for federal highway and road projects, including Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Medgar Evers Boulevard, and McDowell Road.

750,000 dollars for road and infrastructure improvements in northwest Jackson.

400,000 dollars for projects supporting the Westside Community.

19 million dollars for nonprofits in Jackson, including:

13,000,000 dollars for LeFleur’s Bluff Conservancy to advance improvements at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

5,000,000 dollars for the Mississippi Children’s Museum to expand and develop new LIFT program exhibits and programming.

350,000 dollars for the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra to acquire and replace instruments for Mississippi high school music programs and cover other costs.

650,000 dollars for the Mississippi Museum of Art to support projects and exhibits.

7.2 million dollars for Hinds County and regional projects, including:

500,000 dollars for sewer and drainage improvements in the Presidential Hills neighborhood in Jackson.

100,000 dollars for neighborhood security cameras serving Norwood, Woodlea, Valley North, Northgate, and Lakeover Homeowners Associations in Jackson.

750,000 dollars for repairs and renovations at Parham Bridges Park in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

500,000 dollars for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority to provide matching funds for critical infrastructure repairs and upgrades.