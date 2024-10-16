All eyes on historic Farish Street Baptist Church – Reverend Eric D. Williams installed as 7th senior pastor in church’s 131-year history

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Reverend Eric D. Williams installed as 7th Senior Pastor in the churches 131-year history.

Oh, what a weekend it was; a mix of joy, reverence and tradition as Reverend Eric D. Williams was formally installed as senior pastor of Farish Street Baptist Church, 619 N. Farish Street in Jackson, MS

Reverend Williams in no newcomer having been licensed since 1997, ordained in 2001, and preaching and pastoring for well over twenty years. But we know this is no ordinary assignment, this is Farish Street Baptist Church – which along with Mt. Helm and College Hill – are the most historic Black congregations in the Capital City.

The weekend began the evening of Friday, October 4th, in the e-Center at Thee I Love with the Pastor’s Pre-Installation Banquet. A total sellout, dozens of churches represented, along with a host of clergy, and supporters and friends of Reverend Williams who came from Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

The occasion was presided over by Master and Mistress of Ceremony Howard Douglas Catchings, IV and Brendsha Roby. A welcome and occasion was provided by Attorneys Deshun and Vaterria Martin, then scripture by Dr. Billy and Dr. Brenda Roby (Romans 10: 1-15), followed by the prayer and blessing by Jerry and Pennie Walters – all three couples serve as deacons and deaconesses of Farish Street Baptist Church.

After a wonderful meal the assembled were treated to a performance by MADDRAMA, under the direction of Dr. Mark G. Henderson. The series of performance began with James Weldon Johnson’s “God’s Trombones,” followed by “The Creation of the HBCU,” from Chaney and Lincoln straight on through the pantheon of Black excellence, “and God said, mmmm, this is good!” Their performance concluded with ongoing awe, as the troupe took on James Weldon Johnson’s “The Crucifixion.”

For a lover of words, few seem adequate. These current students, joined by several past graduates, embody a love of God and passion for performance surely reserved for only a select few.

Reverend Dr. Hickman Morgan Johnson, now Pastor Emeritus of Farish Street Baptist Church after 56 years as senior pastor, then rose to the dais with a prolonged standing ovation. In his unique way, he soon began his own prophetic teaching, “This is a historic occasion, the future is tomorrow, and tomorrow is now. We are in that future, and I do believe with God’s help it will be an exciting future to experience. I pray that the power of His presence and the power of His might will lead us to higher plains, and we will see His miracles. In fact, all of life is a miracle…we reach a point where we are forced to say – Only God. He created us, He endowed us, He sustains us. On this special evening, we give thanks to that God – the Miracle Worker.”

William’s sister, Sherlyon S. Weatherby, reminded, “Here we are – a full circle – to you he is Reverend Williams, but to me he is just my big brother Eric. Of the four of us, Eric is our confessional, our compassion, our comedic relief…Eric always sees the good in people and in situations and encourages them to do the same…Eric has always had a heart for God. As a small child playing church, mimicking deacons and preachers, signing old time songs with our brothers, Derick his twin and Timothy, which we still do when we get together. When he was a teenager, Big Mama called and said to our mother, Liz – God showed me a dream that Eric is to preach – and the rest is history.” She thanked all who touched Eric’s life and a “special thanks to South Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, to College Hill for empowering him with the knowledge and courage to proclaim to Gospel to a dying world, and to the Greater Pleasant View and Spruce Street Churches for allowing him to tell the world about the redeeming love of Christ from your pulpit, Sunday after Sunday, for seventeen years. And finally, to Dr. and Mrs. Johnson for sending him out into the world and welcoming him back home. This ministry has become more than the dream of my grandmother, this is the faith of our mother executed…” A majestic benediction was provided by Reverend Dr. Marian Y. Talley, associate minister at The Street.

On Saturday morning at 11 a.m., the saints came marching in at Farish Street for the installation service, a time-honored tradition presided over by Reverend Dr. Marian Y. Talley. Deacon Louis Jones led the procession as Stole Bearer, and after the call to worship by Reverend Talley, Reverend Dr. Marek D. Walker of Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Jackson provided the invocation. Scripture was offered by Deacons Bruce Bullock (Isaiah 52:7-10) and Attorney Malcom Harrison (Romans 10:11-15). Soloists Alisa McDonald, who serves as church secretary, and Tambrella Thompson were otherworldly – so fitting to the high occasion.

Dr. Willie Tobias, moderator of the Jackson District Missionary Baptist Association delivered the greeting, followed by the Honorable Hillman T. Frazier, Senator of 27th Congressional District, Hinds County with a proclamation. Reverend Dr. C.J. Rhodes, senior pastor of Mt. Helm Baptist Church introduced the installation speaker, Reverend Reginald Buckley – senior pastor of Cade Chapel and president of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi, who spoke movingly on the topic of The People, The Pulpit and The Preacher. Reverend John R. Johnson, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church in Jackson, then provided the solemn declaration. He was followed by Reverend Dr. Richard L. Davis, pastor of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama who provided the covenant of installation.

The prayer of installation was provided by Reverend Dr. Edward E. Ruffin, Sr., pastor of Plymouth Rock Missionary Baptist in Hattiesburg, MS before the charge to the church was provided by Reverend Chauncey L. Jordan, Sr., pastor of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson. Reverend Dr. Hickman Morgan Johnson provided the charge to the minister, “…..It is my sacred duty today to charge this pastor-preacher…Gospel of St. John, words spoken to Peter, but words that could have been spoken to any of us who has been called – feed my lambs, feed my sheep, tender my sheep – Reverend Williams if you would feed my lambs, feed my sheep, tender my sheep, you must first love Christ. He is the example and it is your obligation to follow him….rightly divide the Word of truth, teach the Word…”

In conjunction with the passing of the stole, Reverend Williams was prayed over with hands of all clergy in attendance upon him. After thanking so many, and giving special thanks to his brothers and sister Sherlyon, he tearfully shared, “and those three, Carlee, Josephine and Elizabeth, who now sit above the saints, I hope that I have done for the Lord what you had prayed for. I’m through now. Farish Street, we’ve got to do this again tomorrow, I won’t be long.”

Sunday, October 6, 2024, Reverend Eric D. Williams preached yet again at Farish Street, but this time as only the 7th installed senior pastor in the 131 year history of this storied church.

See additional photos on page 5.