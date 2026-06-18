A JUNETEENTH TRIBUTE – Remembering Rep. William R. “Bo” Brown: The Man who wore many hats – A fighter who ‘stood tall,’ serving until the end

By Gail H. Marshall Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

This Juneteenth, The Mississippi Link pauses to remember State Rep. William R. “Bo” Brown (District 70), whose journey reflected community uplift and freedom. Brown served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2020 until his death June 8, 2026.

The Public Servant Who Stood Tall

Brown was one of 13 sponsors of HB 494, a bill referred to the Mississippi House Rules Committee Jan. 13, 2023, to designate Juneteenth as a legal holiday in Mississippi. Unfortunately, it died in committee.

“We are going to push it again,” Rep. Earle S. Banks, the bill’s primary sponsor, told The Mississippi Link.

“Bo felt strongly about supporting that bill,” Banks said, adding that he, Bo and other colleagues understood that Mississippi was built on the backs of Blacks during and after slavery.

Many said Brown took pride in advocating for his constituents. “I will never forget the last time I saw Bo was on April 15, 2026, in the Legislature, the last day of the session, known as Sine Die,” Banks said. “Although he physically appeared weak, Bo stood up tall that day. You could still hear the seriousness and intensity in his voice and the sharpness of his mind as he questioned the presenter.”

During Brown’s funeral service, former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson described him as “the true public servant.” Johnson met Bo more than 60 years ago at Tennessee State University, where they were athletes. He also recalled Brown’s work as a city councilman beginning in 1997. “Bo was my friend, but he would always let me know what was on his mind,” Johnson said.

More Than One Title: The Many Hats of Bo Brown

A gentleman tall in stature, Brown’s life cannot be measured by one title alone. He was an educator, coach, broadcaster, sports writer, insurance professional, government program specialist, church leader, fighter for voters’ rights, family man and friend. (See Brown’s obituary online at https://heyzine.com/flip-book/1d3558d073.html.)

To The Mississippi Link family, he held a special place as a sports writer from 2008 to 2012. His storytelling voice and sports insight helped document athletic talent, competitive spirit and community pride within Jackson, statewide and beyond. He loved covering SWAC football.

As a longtime New York Life insurance professional, Brown built a clientele who viewed him as one who educated families about protection, dignity, legacy and financial security.

“There are many people who come and go in our lives; a few touches us in ways that change us forever, making us better from knowing them. William ‘Bo’ Brown was that person,” said Alvin Franklin, agent, New York Life. “He believed having life insurance is to have dignity insurance.” Franklin now handles Brown’s clients.

Faith, Family and the Will to Fight

During Brown’s memorial service, a resounding expression was how much he loved his family and church. Brown served faithfully as head trustee of New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

His son-in-law Cedric Thornton shared that even when doctors wanted Brown to make decisions about his health, Brown was reported as saying, “We’re going to fight!”

“When the why is clear, the fight becomes easy,” Thornton said, indicating that Brown’s why was his family. His daughter Dawn Thornton stressed that their father always taught them to “get back up!”

Community Voices Remember Bo

“I met Bo at the Downtown YMCA over 30 years ago. Great man of God who loved his state and the City of Jackson…as city councilman he would occasionally visit to keep us informed.” – Rev. Dr. Audrey Lynne Hall, senior pastor, Holy Temple M.B. Church

“I knew Bo when he was a councilman for the City of Jackson. I was a photojournalist for WLBT. He was well respected. He enjoyed talking about sports, especially Alcorn State football…He loved Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.” – Don Span, assistant professor, Jackson State University

“In the final days of the 2026 legislative session, I asked Representative Brown how he would like to be remembered. Without hesitation, he told me, ‘as a man whose deep care and love for people ignited his passion to serve them.’ That is exactly how I will remember him.” – Rep. Zakiya Summers, Brown’s desk mate in the House Chamber