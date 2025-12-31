A Celebration of Unity: The 2025 Kwanzaa Celebration

Special to The Mississippi Link,

On the evening of December 26, 2025, the air was filled with anticipation and warmth as families gathered at the Two Mississippi Museums for the annual Kwanzaa celebration hosted by Women for Progress of MS. This year marked a significant milestone—over 40 years of honoring Kwanzaa in Mississippi-making it a cherished tradition that brings together community members from all walks of life.

As attendees entered the museum, they were greeted with vibrant decorations reflecting the colors of Kwanzaa: red, green, and black. The atmosphere was alive with laughter, music, and the smell of traditional dishes that brought a taste of home to the festivities. Families traveled from across the state, with some even arriving from North Carolina and other southern locales, eager to partake in the celebration of culture, community, and the seven guiding principles of Kwanzaa.

The evening’s program commenced with a warm welcome from Women for Progress leaders, who expressed gratitude for the community’s support and participation over the decades. The significance of Kwanzaa was emphasized—a time to reflect on unity, cultural heritage, and the collective responsibility we share to uplift our communities.

This year, the spotlight shone brightly on seven remarkable Community Champions from Mississippi, each representing one of the Nguzo Saba, or the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa. Among the honorees were:

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones: Embodying Umoja (Unity), he has dedicated his career to fostering peace and collaboration within the community.

MS Senator Johnny Dupree: A leader in Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), advocating for policies that empower individuals and families.

Dr. Niketa Burse: Representing Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), she has tirelessly worked to bring resources and support to underserved populations.

Germaine Flood: A champion for Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), promoting local businesses and economic development.

Oleta Fitzgerald: A beacon of Nia (Purpose), inspiring community engagement through her advocacy and mentorship.

Hinds County Judge Yemi Kings: Upholding Kuumba (Creativity), he encourages innovative solutions to the challenges faced by his community.

Jackson City Council President Brian Grizzell: A steadfast supporter of Imani (Faith), instilling hope and faith in the future of the city.

As each champion was called to the stage, the audience erupted in applause, honoring their commitment to making Mississippi a better place. Stories of resilience, courage, and community service resonated throughout the room, weaving a tapestry of inspiration that encouraged all present to reflect on their role within the collective.

The evening continued with traditional music and dance, as well as the lighting of the kinara, each candle symbolizing one of Kwanzaa’s principles. Families joined in the songs and dances, celebrating the heritage that binds them together.

As the celebration drew to a close, the spirit of Kwanzaa lingered in the hearts of the attendees, a reminder of the strength found in unity, the power of collective effort, and the promise of a bright future. Women for Progress of MS, partnering with the Two Mississippi Museums, not only celebrated Kwanzaa’s rich traditions but also renewed their commitment to bettering the community for generations to come.

In that moment, as families departed with smiles and full hearts, they carried forward the legacy of the Kwanzaa celebration not just of the past, but of the vibrant future they continue to build together.